Do your bit to save environment, use only eco-friendly bags

If you are environment conscious and want to do your bit to save the environment, then eco-friendly bags are the perfect choice for you. They are reusable and can be used for multiple purposes. They are lightweight, and yet sturdy and durable. Besides offering ample storage space, they can also carry a decent load. There are many eco-friendly bags in the market available in varying packs. To help you pick some of the best bags, we have curated a list below. Check it out.

1. SNDIA Eco-Friendly Jute Bag

These jute bags come in a pack of two. Featuring various yoga postures, this bag is environment-friendly and can be used in countless ways. You can carry your groceries in it, carry it for shopping and even use it to carry lunch to your workplace. It comes with a zip which helps keep your things safe and secure. It has a strong padded handle and is easy to carry. Besides, it is spacious and can store a lot of things at a time.

2. Amazon Brand-Eono Reusable Tote Bags

This 100% organic cotton eco-friendly bag can serve multiple purposes. A sturdy bag, it can store up to 15 kg. This canvas bag is ideal for imprinting as its cotton fabric is receptive to inks. So, you can get it customised as per your choice and taste. Also, no plastic has been used in the making of this bag.

3. EcoRight Large Canvas Tote Bags for Women with Zipper

This canvas bag comes with a pocket in the inside and a zipper to keep your things safe and secure. It is an eco-friendly bag and can be used for multiple purposes. Made from cotton fabric, the bag is both sturdy and durable and offers ample storage space. It is available in many distinct and striking prints. They can be easily washed and come in a plastic-free packaging.

4. Storite Pack of 2 Heavy Duty Canvas Grocery Shopping Bags

This pack of two heavy-duty bags are perfect to have for grocery shopping. They are durable and come with ample storage space. The bags can be easily folded and weigh very light. They come with strong and sturdy handles which make them easy to carry. These bags are available in different colours and different packs.

