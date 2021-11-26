Don these jackets this winter to keep warm and stay stylish, top picks

Our love for jackets make many of us wait for winter to arrive. After all, this stylish western wear has a compelling charm and lends a powerful edge to one's personality. They also make for a utilitarian wear, which effectively combat the chill of severe cold months. They keep us warm, comfortable and, at the same time, stylish too. Jacket is one such western wear which proves that comfort and style can go hand in hand.

So, if you're on the lookout for some really cool jackets to stay cosy and fashionable this winter, then we suggest look nowhere else and check out the list of jackets for men below.





1. Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket

B09B2KXV2K

This quilted bomber jacket is just the armour you need to beat severe, frosty winter chill. It comes in a regular fit and is made from 100% nylon. It doesn't require ironing; it is recommended to hand wash this piece of garment. It comes with two pockets in the front with zippers and has a zipper closure. It makes for an elegant and stylish wear, and it also available in many striking colours.



2. Allen Solly Men's Jacket

B07H5KCB1S

The fabric of this jacket from Allen Solly is soft, breathable and lightweight. It is available in total three different soothing and warm colours. With two zipper pockets in the front, it is sure to keep your hands warm and carry a few essentials, if need be. This premium jacket is suitable for machine wash.



3. Qube By Fort Collins Men's Bomber Jacket

B073CR9SN1

This bomber jacket is made form 100% nylon fabric. It feels lightweight, soft and is easy to wash with hands. It is available in three colour combinations in total, and makes for a comfort wear. Effective in keeping you warm, this jacket comes in handy even if you're travelling to a place which experiences severe winter chill. You're sure to look suave and dapper in this stylish bomber jacket. It sports two pockets on either side.



4. Leather Retail® Mens Solid Designer Faux Leather Jacket Black

B07FTH8WCT

This regular fit faux leather jacket is perfect to nail the look. Also known as biker jacket, it comes with long sleeves and two pockets in the front. It also a zipper in the front. It also features fur lining in the inside. It can be worn on outing, fancy dinners and trips. Besides, it is recommended to send it for dry cleaning.



