Don't let winter chill ruin your girl's style quotient, opt for denim skirts

Winters can be tough for parents with small kids. Ensuring that your child is warm and safe from cold and cough is one's top priority. But simply layering children can irritate them and also result in them throwing tantrums. So the trick is to make them wear less clothes but ensure that they remain warm. Garments made from denim fabric can go a long way in achieving these twin goals as far as parents are concerned.



Denim is a thick fabric and, hence, prevents air from passing through. For girls, in particular, a denim skirt can be a great option which marries style with utility. Pair a denim skirt with woolen leggings and sweaters or skivis and see the difference.

In case, you are planning to bring in a little more variety into your daughter's closet, here's a selection that can help you achieve your goals.

1) Gianna Denim Skirt for Girls- Blue

B08W3CPPQR

This denim skirt is available in a vast range of sizes, starting from 2 - 3 years and going up to 11 - 12 years. It can be machine washed.



Price: ₹349.00 - ₹399.99



2) POMY & JINNY Girls Skirt

B07YQPFNBY

This pretty skirt is available in a huge range of sizes, starting from 12 months - 24 months and going up to 7 to 8 years. This skirt has a asymmetrical bottom edge, which looks very charming.



Price: ₹399.00



3) BENKILS Baby Girl's Denim Skirt Top Dresses White and Blue

B07QKFJP4W

This pretty denim skirt combination is available from sizes 3 - 6 months and goes up to 17 - 18 months. It comes with a top blouse (in white) as well. It can be machine washed. The blouse is made from 100% cotton fabric.

Price: ₹422.00 - ₹825.00



4) A.T.U.N Denim Pencil Skirt

B08WHF8P8B

This skirt too is available in many sizes, starting from 2 - 3 years and going up to 13 to 14 years. This denim fabric is breathable and, hence, comfortable to wear. It can be machine washed.

Price: ₹415.00 - ₹1,311.00



5) DJ&C by FBB Denim Skirt

B07NGZ71GY

This skirt is a very pretty one - it is designed in a way to provide a play of contrasting colours - dark blue and bright pink. While the skirt is in dark blue, the central button is in pink. On either sides of the skirt, there are pink-white lace linings. This skirt, however, is meant for bigger girls; its size ranges from 9 - 10 years and goes up to 15 - 16 years.

Price: ₹349.00 - ₹374.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON