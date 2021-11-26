Don't let winter spoil the fun, dress up your baby girl in frill party dress

Winters, particularly in the northern parts of India, can be tough to manage if you have babies at home. Protecting them from cold and cough is always a challenge as diaper or nappy changes and crawling around the home are constant features. They need frequent changes in clothes apart from the fact that babies can be restless and, hence, layering them with too many clothes is also not advisable. In such cases, most young mothers look for fuss-free options that offer optimum benefits with minimal effort.

However, there will moments when moms of today will have to look for obvious choices. There may even be moments where young mothers would want to dress up their little girls to tickle their fancy. In such scenarios, pretty frill party dresses are great garments to make a fashion statement. What's more is these options are available for baby girls, even as young as three months! And online platforms are good at offering endless choices at reasonable prices.

We have curated a list of frill frocks which you should consider. Jump right in.

1) Hopscotch Baby Girl's Fit & Flare Long Dress

B08GCXK62W

This multi-colour flare sleeveless long dress is just right for your baby girl. Pair it with polo neck sweater and warm leggings with shoes and say bye-bye to winter worries. Not only will your girl look like a pretty princess, she would feel safe too. This dress is available for girls in the following age brackets -- 3-6 months, 6-12 months and 12-24 months. It comes with a zipper behind and should be washed gently. Please note that the colour may wary slightly from what is visible online.



MRP: ₹1,929.00

Deal of the day: ₹1,052.00



2) Fairy Dolls Baby Girl's Bubble Hem Knee Length Dress

B07M5WLNZ2

This pretty frock comes in four different colours - baby pink, coral, ivory and magenta. This bubble hem (when the hem is sewn under in a way to create draping at the hem line) knee length dress is available across the following age brackets - starting from 3-6 months and going up to 6-7 years. This frock can only be dry cleaned. Coming in solid colours, it is a sleeveless one and has a round neck. It is made from polyester (80%) and silk (20%) fabrics.



MRP: ₹1,499.00

Price: ₹999.00



3) Baby Girl's Knee Length Birthday Doll Frock

B08B4X3XCH

This 100% cotton net frock is available only in off white colour. This baby dress is available just one size - 9-12 months. It has a round neck and has a striped pattern all over it. It can be washed in a machine.

MRP: ₹999.00

Price: ₹375.00



4) Ripening Girls' Satin Bartha Collar Pleated Knee Length Dress

B091767Y12

This pretty knee length dress comes in three colours - peach, red and blue. This

Bartha collar (kind of collar or cape worn by ladies) pleated frock is available for girls in the age bracket ranging from 12-24 months and goes up to 10-11 years.



MRP: ₹1,499.00

Price: ₹498.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.



