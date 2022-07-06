Double buckle slides sandals look pretty and are super comfy

Looking for options to amp up your footwear style? Well, then upgrade your closet with super comfortable pairs of double buckle slide sandals. These look not only pretty, but are also delight to walk in for long durations. You can wear these slides when going out to run errands, casual outings, holidays, semi formal parties more. No matter if you are wearing a pair of jeans, shorts, culotte pants, or some traditional Indian bottomwear, slides with double buckles will complement with all, and how! It is important to look for pairs that are lightweight and made from good quality material.

If you're looking for some style inspiration, then actor Nataša Stanković pictures from Wednesday can serve you some. We have curated a list of similar options below that rank high on both style and comfort factors. To take a closer look, scroll through our list of options. You won't be disappointed, we promise.

1.Skechers Granola - Gloss Floss Slipper

This pair of double buckle slide sandals has a sole made of suede fabric. A supremely comfortable pair, it has a medium shoe width and its upper material is made of synthetic. It comes across as a stylish and attractive pair that you can wear when heading out to run errands, casual outings and even on holidays. Besides, it comes with air cooled memory foam insole, ensuring your feet do not suffer from any strain.