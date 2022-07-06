Double buckle slides sandals look pretty and are super comfy

Summary:
Looking for options to amp up your footwear style? Well, then upgrade your closet with super comfortable pairs of double buckle slide sandals. These look not only pretty, but are also delight to walk in for long durations. You can wear these slides when going out to run errands, casual outings, holidays, semi formal parties more. No matter if you are wearing a pair of jeans, shorts, culotte pants, or some traditional Indian bottomwear, slides with double buckles will complement with all, and how! It is important to look for pairs that are lightweight and made from good quality material.
If you're looking for some style inspiration, then actor Nataša Stanković pictures from Wednesday can serve you some. We have curated a list of similar options below that rank high on both style and comfort factors. To take a closer look, scroll through our list of options. You won't be disappointed, we promise.
1.Skechers Granola - Gloss Floss Slipper
This pair of double buckle slide sandals has a sole made of suede fabric. A supremely comfortable pair, it has a medium shoe width and its upper material is made of synthetic. It comes across as a stylish and attractive pair that you can wear when heading out to run errands, casual outings and even on holidays. Besides, it comes with air cooled memory foam insole, ensuring your feet do not suffer from any strain.
2.Seranoma Double Buckle Slide
Whatever one looks for in a pair of footwear, this one has it all. Comfortable, easy to wear, stylish and versatile, these double buckle slides will make for a lovely addition to one's collection. It comes with a regular shoe width and is made of fine quality material. A lightweight pair, it has a polyester microfiber insole that allows air to pass through it. Besides, it is also available in many striking colour options.
3.Funky monkey Slides Double Buckle Sandals
This pair of double buckle slide sandals will remind your beaches. Yes, it features a refreshing print on the straps of it and has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate material. A classy and stylish pair, it is lightweight and comfortable to walk in. It can truly amp up your look and ranks high on coolness quotient. You'll love this one.
4.Melissa Wide Sandals
One look at these uber fashionable slides and you would want to have them in your closet. A quality footwear option that will not disappoint you when it comes to comfort and style factors, you will love wearing these slides over and over again. This pair will go well with a lot of looks - whether it is casual or semi formal - you can round off your look with these in absolute style. There are colour options too in this one that you must take a look at.
5.Shoexpress Studded Slip-on Slides With Buckle
This pair of slip-on slides with a medium shoe width will look great on women of all age groups. Its sole is made of polyurethane material and the material that you on upper side if polyurethane. Available in two colours - black and biege - you will feel torn in choosing one of them, because both look absolutely attractive. A durable and comfortable pair, these slides will make for an amazing choice.
|Slides
|Price
|Skechers Granola - Gloss Floss Slipper
|₹2,606.00
|Seranoma Double Buckle Slide
|₹4,081.00 - ₹7,198.00
|Funky monkey Slides Double Buckle Sandals
|₹9,774.51 - ₹12,683.00
|Melissa Wide Sandals
|₹1,299.00
|Shoe xpress Studded Slip-on Slides With Buckle
|₹1,882.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.