Dress your babies in nightwear to ensure they are cosy and comfortable in sleep

Nightwear provides warmth, protection from insects and prevents kids from scratching themselves.
Nightwear allow babies to sleep cozily and comfortably.(Unsplash)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 05:47 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

One of the key concerns for parents is to ensure their baby sleeps comfortably and soundly at night. Given that babies often get up in the middle of night if they feel cold, or when mosquitoes interrupt their sleep, it is best to buy them a nightwear to keep them cosy and at ease. Besides being comfortable and snug, they are just too adorable to dress your babies in. Also, some of the nightwear come with built-in mittens which prevent the babies from scratching themselves. Below we have listed a few really comfortable nightwear for your babies.1. TuddyBuddy Organic Cotton Kimono Gown Sleepsuit for Baby

This kimono style sleepsuit for your baby will help your baby ace the fashion game early on. It is made of 100% organic cotton. The fabric is soft as butter. It is build-in mittens to protect your baby from cold and mosquitoes during sleep. The side snaps make it supremely easy for changing baby's diaper. It is best to hand wash this attire.2. A.T.U.N. All Things Uber Nice Unisex-Baby Sleep Gown

RELATED STORIES

This sleep gown comes in the pack of two. It is unisex, and made of soft and breathable fabric. It has a comfortable fit and is easy to remove and wear. It is recommended to hand wash this gown.3. Softsens Baby Bamboo Zipper Footie

This super soft and super comfortable fabric can be worn all day long. Your baby feels at ease since the feathery-light fabric keeps your baby cool and relaxed. It has anti-static and anti-skid features, and can be removed easily in case you want to change the diaper of your baby. This long-sleeved bamboo stretch footie is made from the blend of Bamboo fabric and elastane. Given that bamboo has anti-bacterial properties, it is best suitable for all skin types, especially the sensitive skin. The soft fabric is thermo-regulating and super-absorbent. 4. Baby Gown Sleeper

Your baby girl will feel both at ease and super happy in this cute night gown. Made from soft cotton fabric, this gown comes with built-in mittens, which will prevent your girl from scratching herself. It is lightweight and very cosy. It is best to hand wash this nightdress.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products.

sleepwear
