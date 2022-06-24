Dresses for women: These garments are all about class and sophistication

Summary:
Dresses are the ultimate apparel for a woman to feel more in touch with her femininity. They spell charm, look refreshing and represent sophistication and class. So, if your wardrobe has a limited number of dresses, then it is time to change that. Given there is a variety of dresses in terms of length, style, silhouette, sleeves and more, one should have an eclectic mix of all to amp up their style statement. The best part about this apparel is its versatility. You can wear dresses to multiple occasions like parties, workplace, family events and more.
We navigated through a sea of options online to round up a few of them in the list below. Scroll down to take a closer look to see our picks.
Lymio Dress
Stylish and classy, this dress will make for a wonderful addition to every woman’s closet. It is made from premium quality rayon fabric and features a dainty floral print all over it. Thanks to its amazing fit, it helps accentuate one’s curves, thereby surging one’s confidence level. Besides, it is available in different colour variants like sky blue, orange and white.
Harpa A-Line Midi Dress
This A-line midi dress is easy-breezy, chic and stylish. It has a regular fit and comes with a square neck and short sleeves. Made of good-quality polyester fabric, it will last you for many years. The dress has a cool vibe to it. You can wear it to casual brunch dates, movie outings, holidays and on so many more occasions.
Illi London A-Line Maxi Dress
Available in many solid colour variants like pink, red, yellow, this A-line maxi dress is chic and pretty. It comes with a matching belt and a flattering silhouette. It is made from 95% polyester fabric and 5% spandex fabric that makes it stretchy and skin-friendly. Whether it is your workplace event or a semi formal party, don on this dress to put your fashionable foot forward.
Rare a-line Knee-Long Dress
A black dress is always a welcome addition to one’s wardrobe. This A-line dress has a regular fit and half sleeves. Its material is synthetic and it looks uber attractive. This dress has a simplicity about it and that’s its USP. It features some delicate design work on its sleeves and hemline too. If you’re looking for a dress for that special date night, this one will definitely fit the bill.
StyleStone Rainbow Print Maxi Dress
There are some dresses that help uplift one’s mood in a jiffy and this is one of them. It features an infusion of multiple colours and looks absolutely charming. It has a fun and playful vibe about it and is a sleeveless apparel. It comes with drawstrings with the help of which you can cinch your waist as much as you want.
|Dresses for women
|Price
|Lymio Dress
|₹1,499.00
|Harpa A-Line Midi Dress
|₹695.00 - ₹929.00
|Illi London A-LINE Maxi Dress
|₹2,199.00
|Rare A-line Knee-Long Dress
|₹1,799.00
|StyleStone Maxi Dress
|₹1,699.00
