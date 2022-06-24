Dresses for women: These garments are all about class and sophistication

Dresses are the ultimate apparel for a woman to feel more in touch with her femininity. They spell charm, look refreshing and represent sophistication and class. So, if your wardrobe has a limited number of dresses, then it is time to change that. Given there is a variety of dresses in terms of length, style, silhouette, sleeves and more, one should have an eclectic mix of all to amp up their style statement. The best part about this apparel is its versatility. You can wear dresses to multiple occasions like parties, workplace, family events and more.

We navigated through a sea of options online to round up a few of them in the list below. Scroll down to take a closer look to see our picks.

Lymio Dress

Stylish and classy, this dress will make for a wonderful addition to every woman’s closet. It is made from premium quality rayon fabric and features a dainty floral print all over it. Thanks to its amazing fit, it helps accentuate one’s curves, thereby surging one’s confidence level. Besides, it is available in different colour variants like sky blue, orange and white.