Dresses under 500: Rank high on feminine and chic appeal

Every woman looks graceful, sophisticated and feminine in a dress. A stylish apparel, dresses always manage to elevate the personality of women and make them stand out. Available in various styles, designs and prints, there is always room to experiment and have fun with dresses. Not just on holidays, one can wear them as daily wear, to office, to casual parties, on laidback Sunday evenings and so on to feel good and amp up the style quotient. If you're looking to introduce a bunch of them in your wardrobe, then we have options ready for you in our list below. Guess the best part? They all come under the price tag of ₹500. Affordable and stylish, you will simply love our selections. There are also colour options available in our listed garments.
Scroll through our list below to take a closer look at each and every stunning attire. You can accessorise your look with contemporary jewels ranging from beaded necklaces to gold-plated bracelets.
Dhruvi Trendz Maxi Dress
This lovely, multi-coloured maxi dress for women has a relaxed fit. It is made of rayon fabric and has three quarter sleeves. Featuring a V-neck, this gorgeous dress for women has a distinct and charming appeal. It is fuss-free, easy to wear and most importantly very comfortable. You can also choose from a range of colour options this dress is available in.
Siril Knee Length Dress
This dress will elevate your wardrobe and will fetch you a lot of compliments for your good taste. A stylish apparel made of crepe fabric, this dress is available in the colour combination of black and biege. A versatile wear, you can wear it to your workplace, holidays, brunch dates, night outs and so on. It is value for money and reaches the knee in length.
Uptownie Lite Shirt Maxi Dress
Love shirt dresses? Well this one will further amp up your collection of it. It comes in a regulat fit and is available in many striking solid colours. It comes with a matching belt and also features a side slit. A fuss-free, easy to wear garment, you can wear it in your daily wear or when going out for holidays or casual outings, for its cool vibe.
Aahwan Fit and Flare Tank Dress
This dress comes in slim fit. Available in many striking colour options, this dress will make for a classy addition to one's closet. It has an amazing fit and will accentuate the curves of the wearer. One can accessorise the look with the help of strappy pair of heels, bellies, sneakers or flats. So, go for this one if you want to up your style quotient by many notches.
Leriya Fashion Tunic Dress
A stylish dress with a high round collar and long sleeves, it is made from premium quality rayon fabric. It comes with an amazing fit, as it cinches your waist and has flare too. It gives this apparel an easy-breezy vibe. You can wear it on a number of occasions - from parties, night dates to workplace events. Overall, this garment has a loose fit.
|Product
|Price
|Dhruvi Trendz women Casual Wear
|₹399.00
|SIRIL Women's Knee length dress
|₹299.00
|Uptownie Lite women's Shirt Maxi Dress
|₹664.00
|Aahwan Women's & Girls' Solid Fit Tank Dress
|₹439.00
|Leriya Fashion Women's Western Dress
|₹436.00
