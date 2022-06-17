Dresses under 500: Rank high on feminine and chic appeal

Every woman looks graceful, sophisticated and feminine in a dress. A stylish apparel, dresses always manage to elevate the personality of women and make them stand out. Available in various styles, designs and prints, there is always room to experiment and have fun with dresses. Not just on holidays, one can wear them as daily wear, to office, to casual parties, on laidback Sunday evenings and so on to feel good and amp up the style quotient. If you're looking to introduce a bunch of them in your wardrobe, then we have options ready for you in our list below. Guess the best part? They all come under the price tag of ₹500. Affordable and stylish, you will simply love our selections. There are also colour options available in our listed garments.

Scroll through our list below to take a closer look at each and every stunning attire. You can accessorise your look with contemporary jewels ranging from beaded necklaces to gold-plated bracelets.



Dhruvi Trendz Maxi Dress

This lovely, multi-coloured maxi dress for women has a relaxed fit. It is made of rayon fabric and has three quarter sleeves. Featuring a V-neck, this gorgeous dress for women has a distinct and charming appeal. It is fuss-free, easy to wear and most importantly very comfortable. You can also choose from a range of colour options this dress is available in.