Earrings for girls are perfect accessory to spruce up their look

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 09:30 IST
Earrings are a lovely fashion staple that can uplift an otherwise plain look as well. Read on to take a look at our selections.

Earrings can help elevate the overall look.

Many girls from a tender age fancy wearing gorgeous pairs of earrings. They nag their mothers to get their ears pierced so that they accessorize their look in different pair of earrings. And why shouldn't they? Earrings help enhance the look by many notches. Many of them are super versatile and complement well with multiple attire too. It's nevertheless always fun to buy matching pair of earrings to go with one's outfit of the day (OOTD).

Girls should have an eclectic collection comprising of studs, drop earrings and more. A major fashion accessory, sometimes all one needs is a dazzling pair of earrings to amp up one's look in an otherwise plain outfit. We navigated through a bunch of earrings to round up a few of them in our list below. Some are dainty and charming, while others are something you'll love to cherish forever. To take a closer look at our options, scroll down.

1. YouBella Gold Plated Floral Earrings

This pair of gold-plated earrings look pretty and will make for a lovely addition to one's collection. The floral design looks eye-catching and charming. Thanks to the high-quality and long-lasting finish, these earrings will last girls for many years. They are free from nickel and lead and are skin-friendly too. You can gift these earrings to your loved ones also, as they make for a thoughtful and lovely present.

Valentine Gifts : YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Earrings for Girls and Women (White)
89% off
219 1,999
Buy now

2. Yellow Chimes Earrings

A pretty pair of drop earrings. These feature a lovely design. Made of good quality stainless steel, these gold-plated earrings will attarct the attention of many young girls. One c
Stylish Latest Fashion Design in Stainless steel Drop earrings. Rose Gold plated trendy Star earrings design from Your Own Yellow Chimes. These designer earrings will complement any Occasion Formal/ Casual/ Party Wear.

Beautiful Looks at One Glance- with Intricate High Polish creates Glamorous Reflections and adds Luxurious Looks.

Produced under Quality Control; One by One Checking; Focus on Detail Processing. Top Quality/ Latest Trend Design/Anty-Allergy .

Nickel free and lead free as per international standards. Anti-allergic and safe for skin, Size: 3.5*2.3 CM.

Gift for women! - ideal valentine, birthday, anniversary gift for someone you love. with our packaging box, you do not need to opt-in for any additional gift packaging. the product comes in a beautiful elegant ready-to-gift box

Yellow Chimes Drop Earrings for Women Rose Gold Plated Stainless Steel Star Shaped Statement style Drop Earrings for Women and Girls
70% off
399 1,328
Buy now

3. Shining Diva Earrings

This pair of earrings comes in a combo. Stylish, trendy and fashionable are the words that pop to one's head on seeing these. The gold-plated earrings are made of high quality material and will amp up one's look in a jiffy. The dainty floral design in black and light biege is what makes this a stellar pick. One can wear it on multiple occasions - on formal attire as well as party attire.

Shining Diva Fashion Gold Plated Stylish Fancy Earrings For Women & Girls - Combo of 2 (Multi-Colour)(cmb274_9504er_9503er)
90% off
299 2,999
Buy now

4. Zeneme Gold Plated Earrings

This beautiful pair of gold-plated earrings is simply gorgeous. Made from fine quality American diamonds, these are safe for wearing for long hours. Girls can wear it every now and then to look stylish and beautiful. Free from nickel and lead, this pair of earrings is safe for skin and doesn't trigger any skin reaction. It is an absolute must-have in one's collection.

Zeneme Gold Plated Latest Designed in different shapes & styles. American Diamond Earrings for Women & Girls. A combo of 3 pairs of earrings
89% off
329 2,999
Buy now

5. Minutiae Earring

This pair of earrings will easily become everyone's favourite. Highly durable, this pair requires low maintenance and is resistant to rust, oxidation and discolouration. It comes with a 10 micron plating that lends these earrings long-lasting shine. Not only do these earrings make for a thoughtful gifting option, but they also help in sprucing up one's look in every attire.

MINUTIAE 18KT Gold Plated Blue Titanic & White Pear Shape Crystal Ear Tops Stud Earring Jewellery For Women and Girls
40% off
599 999
Buy now

Price of earrings at a glance:

 Earrings Price
 YouBella Gold Plated Floral Earrings   1,999.00
 Yellow Chimes Earrings   1,328.00
 Shining Diva Earrings  2,999.00
 Zeneme Gold Plated Earrings  2,999.00
 Minutiae Earring 999.00

