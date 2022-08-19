Story Saved
Earrings for men are all about upping one's glam quotient

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 19, 2022 10:44 IST
Earrings for men is one fashion accessory that can completely change the look of an individual. Men can go from looking staid to super glam in seconds. Check out some options online.

Earrings for men are an ultimate fashion accessory.

Earrings are a fashion accessory that women can't do without. What many may not know is that men too love them. If you thought that it was only Doordarshan serials like Chanakya that showed men wearing earrings, think again. Increasingly, many men are taking to them like duck takes to water. A earring adds that extra edge to one's fashion sense.

What one needs to know is that unlike women, men some times wear earring only in one ear while many others wear them in both ears. If you are keen on buying some of them, then exploring online platforms like Amazon is a good option. One can find options in silver as well as in steel.

We have curated a list of such earrings. They are stylish and will definitely add to your overall look. What's more is that most of them are very affordable. Check them out here and go on to buy some.

HighSpark Men's Hoop Earrings

This single hoop earring for men is made using 92.5 sterling silver. Its single hoop has a thickness of 2.0mm. This is an anti-allergic earring and is nickel free, lead-free which is ideal for sensitive ears and meant for daily wear. This is an ideal gift item and can be a perfect choice as anniversary and birthday gift item for men. One can also gift it for weddings, as Valentine's Day gift or for Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Christmas and other festivals.

HighSpark Men's Hoop Earrings in 92.5 Sterling Silver | Single Hoop with Thickness 2.0mm (Gauge 12G) & in Sizes 12mm to 20mm | Single Hoop for Men - Silver 14mm
61% off 349 899
HighSpark Men's Black Stud Earrings

This is a 92.5 sterling silver earring with a black stud, a black cubic Zirconia, in the centre. This is a single piece of jewellery. It is anti allergic and is nickle and lead-free. So people who have sensitive skin can easily wear it and so can those who like to wear it daily. This is an ideal choice as a gifting item for husbands and boyfriends - make your anniversary, birthday, wedding days special by gifting this piece of jewellery.

HighSpark Men's Black Stud Earrings in 92.5 Sterling Silver | Round Brilliant Black Cubic Zirconia Single Ear Stud for Men - Black 7mm
56% off 399 899
Yellow Chimes Trendy Stainless Steel Hoops Earrings

This pair of earrings can be worn by men as well as women. This charming set is available in three different colours - black, gold and silver. It has been made using good quality stainless steel. It has a diameter of 1.3 cm and comes with a push back closure. This pair of earrings can be your perfect gift option for the man in your life on the occasion of birthdays, anniversaries, etc.

Yellow Chimes Earrings for Women and Men Fashion Hoops earings| Stainless Steel and Statement Earring |Small Black Hoop Earrings | Birthday Gift for girls and Anniversary Gift for Wife
78% off 219 999
PS CREATION Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings for Men

This pair of pretty-looking hoop earrings feature what the makers call a ‘cross dangle’. These are non-pierce earrings which means that one can simply press it against the earlobe and it will stay. It has an amazing hold and is easy to put on. This is an ideal choice of jewellery for theatre productions and also for folks who don't want to go through the bother of getting their ears pierced.

PS CREATION Stainless Steel Cross Dangle Huggie Hinged Hoop Earrings for Men Women (1 Pair Black Cross)
64% off 249 699
Abhooshan 925 Sterling Silver Pair of Stud Earrings For Men

This is a round-shaped white and cubic Zircon solitaire pair of earrings. It is a stud and does not dangle. While the stud is zircon, the base metal used to make the rest of the earring is sterling silver. These glamorous studs will make a great fashion accessory for daily use or as evening wear. The good news is that this can be worn by men as well women and girls. 

Abhooshan 925 Sterling Silver pair of Round shape 3 mm Tiny Single White Cubic Zircon (CZ) Stone Solitaire Stud Earrings For Men, Women,Girls & Boys
63% off 365 999
Price of earrings for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
HighSpark Men's Hoop Earrings 899.00
HighSpark Men's Black Stud Earrings 899.00
Yellow Chimes Trendy Stainless Steel Hoops Earrings 999.00
PS CREATION Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings for Men 699.00
Abhooshan 925 Sterling Silver Pair of Stud Earrings For Men 999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

