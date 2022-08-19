Earrings for men are all about upping one's glam quotient

Earrings are a fashion accessory that women can't do without. What many may not know is that men too love them. If you thought that it was only Doordarshan serials like Chanakya that showed men wearing earrings, think again. Increasingly, many men are taking to them like duck takes to water. A earring adds that extra edge to one's fashion sense.

What one needs to know is that unlike women, men some times wear earring only in one ear while many others wear them in both ears. If you are keen on buying some of them, then exploring online platforms like Amazon is a good option. One can find options in silver as well as in steel.

We have curated a list of such earrings. They are stylish and will definitely add to your overall look. What's more is that most of them are very affordable. Check them out here and go on to buy some.

HighSpark Men's Hoop Earrings

This single hoop earring for men is made using 92.5 sterling silver. Its single hoop has a thickness of 2.0mm. This is an anti-allergic earring and is nickel free, lead-free which is ideal for sensitive ears and meant for daily wear. This is an ideal gift item and can be a perfect choice as anniversary and birthday gift item for men. One can also gift it for weddings, as Valentine's Day gift or for Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Christmas and other festivals.