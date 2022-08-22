Summary:
There are certain fashion accessories that can spruce up one’s overall look and add to the elegance of women and one of them is a humble pair of earrings. No matter what your style sensibilities are, there are a plethora of options to cater to each of them. Whether someone prefers dainty and small-sized earrings, or large drop earrings with maximilist details, Amazon is one place where you can find the best of picks. We need earrings for our daily wear, party wear, formal wear, causal wear and whatnot! For a majority of us, earrings are one accessory that women always like to keep on. In fact, one always enjoys an eclectic collection of earrings that are easy to wear, skin-friendly and stylish.
If you’ve been looking for options, then allow us to help you. Below you will find a list of earrings that you are likely to want to own them at first sight. They are made from good-quality material and some even come with authenticity certificate, bearing a testimony to their amazing quality. So, scroll down to take a closer look at each one of them.
Shining Diva Fashion 18k Rose Gold Plated Copper Zircon Bali Earrings
Dainty and perfect everyday wear, this pair of earrings will have may takers from different age groups. The stylish Zircon earrings come with 5-layer 18k micro gold plating that ensures high durability of the accessory. It will go well with both traditional and western outfits and help in elevating the overall look too. Also an excellent gifting option, this pair will delight women surely.
YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Crystal Earrings
This pair of gold-plated crustal earrings will enhance the overall look, and how! It comes plated with high-quality polish for a long-lasting shine. Available in a slew of striking colours like Aqua blue, black, red, purple, among others, you will be tempted to own many pairs of this in different colours. It is free from nickel and lead and hence, is skin-friendly and comfortable to wear for long durations.
GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Golden Classy Drop Earrings
If you have been looking for a pair of earrings that is stylish, beautiful and elegant, then it is likely your search will end with this pair. Made of 925 silver with gold plating, this one is made from AAA+ quality Zircons. This pair is small in size, skin-friendly, comfortable to wear for long durations and versatile. You can wear it both with Indian and western wear. And especially if you’re style statement is minimalistic and classy, this pair will definitely suit your style sensibilities.
Amazon Brand - Nora Nico 925 Sterling Silver Simulated Pearl Earrings
This pair of pearl earrings comes with a 925 sterling silver stamp. It comes with anti-tarnish coating that ensures its shine is preserved for long. An excellent gifting option, this pretty and small pair of earrings will look good on women across all age groups. You will also get an authentication certificate that will serve as the guarantee of the quality of this pair.
Shaya by CaratLane Earrings
This pair of silver enamelled stud earrings with green quartz accents looks good, and how! It has been crafted in 925 Silver with a shiny oxidised finish. Whether you want to wear it with Indian wear like a saree or western wear, you can trust this pair of earrings to enhance your overall look. What’s interesting about this pair is that it has been uniquely handcrafted by skilled craftspeople.
|Earrings for women
|Price
|Shining Diva Fashion 18k Rose Gold Plated Copper Zircon Bali Earrings
|₹1,999.00
|YouBella Jewellery Gold Plated Crystal Earrings
|₹1,599.00
|GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Golden Classy Drop Earrings
|₹2,798.00
|Amazon Brand - Nora Nico 925 Sterling Silver Simulated Pearl Earrings
|₹2,500.00
|Shaya by CaratLane Earrings
|₹3,300.00
