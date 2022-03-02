Elevate your footwear collection with these Kolhapuri slippers. See top picks

Kolhapuri slippers have an innate appealing quality about them. Simple, easy to wear, understated and elegant, these slippers are handcrafted with leather before being tanned with vegetable dyes. They are popular among women of all age-groups and it would be safe to say, these slippers are the ideal choice to round off an out-and-out traditional Indian look. On Tuesday, actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted wearing Kolhapuri slippers with a short kurta and pair of jeans, rounding off her casual look in style. The best part about these slippers is they can be teamed with western dresses too. Amazon has a huge range of Kolhapuri slippers available on its platform. To save you time, we have shortlisted some of them in our list below. All of them are super comfortable to wear and durable. Keen on introducing them to your lineup of footwears? Then scroll down right away.

This pair of Kolhapuri slippers has a sole made of rubber and a medium shoe width. Made of pure leather, these slippers are locally tanned using vegetable dyes. They are suitable for everyday wear and have an anti-skid rubber sole. You can clean them with the help of a cloth and wear them on multiple occasions from weddings, casual outings to family functions. Besides, you can also check out the striking colours this pair of slippers is available in.

This pair of pull on Kolhapuri slippers has a sole made of leather. A comfortable footwear to walk in, this pair is available in different colours too. It features a stylish design and is suitable to wear on a daily basis or when heading out to attend a function or event.

This pair of beautiful brown-coloured kolhapuri chappals has a sole made of faux leather and a medium shoe width. It has a slightly unique design and is supremely comfortable to walk in. Its maintenance is easy too, as all you need is a clean cloth to wipe off the dust from it from time to time.

This pair of kolhapuri slippers is from a trusted brand Bata. It is made of synthetic leather and has a regular shoe width. Available in a stunning brown colour, this pair of slip on slippers has an open toe style and come with a manufacturer warranty of 90 days. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

