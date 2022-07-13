Engagement dress for men: Go for ones that are high on comfort and style 

Who said men don't get style conscious. Well, of course they too feel the jitters when it comes to zeroing in on their engagement dress. An important day in one's life, men want to look their best on that day. Hence, the need for an attire that looks royal, features stunning print, made from high-quality fabric and so on. Besides the fashion aspect, men also want something that doesn't weigh them down and they can feel at ease in. A kurta, churidar and a nehru jacket is indeed a popular option. It is always better if the attire is made of lightweight and breathable fabric. There are many options available online. However, since the options are simply too many, you are likely to feel overwhelmed.

To help you with selection, we have bunched together some of our picks in our list below. They all come in amazing colour variants and will make for elegant and charming wear. Scroll down to take a look at them.



Uri and MacKenzie Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Nehru Jacket

This set of kurta, churidar, pyjama and Nehru jacket is an absolutely stylish attire that will make you look charming. Made from silk blend fabric, this one is available is a slew of vibrant colours. You will see some amazing print on the Nehru jacket that adds to the appeal of the garment. Introduce this to you collection and be ready to receive compliments in a string.