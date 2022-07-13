Engagement dress for men: Go for ones that are high on comfort and style 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Who said men don't get style conscious. Well, of course they too feel the jitters when it comes to zeroing in on their engagement dress. An important day in one's life, men want to look their best on that day. Hence, the need for an attire that looks royal, features stunning print, made from high-quality fabric and so on. Besides the fashion aspect, men also want something that doesn't weigh them down and they can feel at ease in. A kurta, churidar and a nehru jacket is indeed a popular option. It is always better if the attire is made of lightweight and breathable fabric. There are many options available online. However, since the options are simply too many, you are likely to feel overwhelmed.
To help you with selection, we have bunched together some of our picks in our list below. They all come in amazing colour variants and will make for elegant and charming wear. Scroll down to take a look at them.
Uri and MacKenzie Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Nehru Jacket
This set of kurta, churidar, pyjama and Nehru jacket is an absolutely stylish attire that will make you look charming. Made from silk blend fabric, this one is available is a slew of vibrant colours. You will see some amazing print on the Nehru jacket that adds to the appeal of the garment. Introduce this to you collection and be ready to receive compliments in a string.
Sojanya Kurta & Churidaar Pyjama With Nehrujacket Set
Easy-breezy and elegant wear, men will look dashing in this set of kurta, churidar and Nehru jacket. The jacket features some amazing print work that looks attractive. It is made from cotton blend fabric and is thus supremely comfortable to wear. It comes in some chic colour variants too. The jacket has mandarin collar and overall this set will definitely elevate the style quotient of men.
Amzira Sherwani Indo Western Wedding Outfit Dress
This beautiful attire sports beautiful embroidery work. It features a floral print and is made from finest handloom silk blend fabric. You can opt for this Indo-western attire to wear on your engagement and completely own the look. Team the apparel with matching jutis to round off the look in style. Besides, it comes in regular fit and is a lightweight apparel.
SG Rajasahab Indo Western Sherwani Set
This apparel is one fine pick if you're a man who is looking for something classy to wear on his engagement. It is available in regular fit and is made from fine quality raw silk fabric. Its appearance is supremely royal and is available in different colour variants too. Men can wear this attire to their engagement to look dashing and charming.
Rudrshri Ethnic Wear Sherwani Wedding Dress
Stylish, classy, smart - these are the words that can best describe this attire for men. Made from cotton blend fabric, this one makes for a stunning statement wear. Available in black and navy colour variants, men will feel torn in selecting between the two, as both look very attractive. It can be worn to one's engagement and is an overall lightweight and comfortable wear.
|Engagement dress for men
|Price
|Uri and MacKenzie Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Stylish Nehru Jacket
|₹6,499.00
|Sojanya Kurta & Churidaar Pyjama With Nehrujacket Set
|₹2,204.00 - ₹2,274.00
|Amzira Sherwani Indo Western Wedding Outfit Dress
|₹2,999.00
|SG Rajasahab Indo Western Sherwani Set
|₹2,699.00
|Rudrshri Ethnic Wear Sherwani Wedding Dress
|₹5,999.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.