Ethnic wear for men: It's time to elevate your style statement

Men look uber stylish and decent in ethnic wear. A kurta pyjama can elevate a man’s style statement and make him appear more appealing. With the rich embroidery work, prints, styles and cuts, men can experiment a lot with Indian wear and have fun while at it. When buying kurta sets for men, it is always nice to opt for fabrics like linen, cotton or silk that are soft to touch, lightweight and breathable. There are many options available online that come in great fabrics and amazing prints. There are also soothing colour options available in each of them. Having an eclectic collection of ethnic wear for men is a nice idea. Such apparels have a feel good factor about them and make one look sharp and appealing.
We have rounded up some options in our list below that will appeal to your style sensibilities. If you want to take a closer look at them, scroll through the list below.
Luckwin Men’s Regular Fit Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set
This kurta pyjama set for men is simple and elegant in appearance. It is made from cotton fabric that is soft to touch, lightweight and breathable. It has full sleeves and mandarin collar. It is available in a slew of striking and vibrant colour options that will help men make a style statement. It comes in regular fit and is a must buy.
Fabwax Full Black Cotton Blend Cross Kurta Payjama Set
This side pleated cross kurta pyjama set is available in black colour and looks very fashionable. Made from the finest cotton material that is both lightweight and breathable, this attire is for men who like to be on top of their style game. It comes in regular fit and is a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. It can be hand washed.
Skavij Art Silk Kurta Top
This stylish and uber fashionable kurta top for men looks stunning and how! It features beautiful embroidery work on one corner of the apparel. Made from silk fabric that is lightweight and breathable, this one will elevate the style quotient of men in a jiffy. This one features long sleeves and mandarin collar. Perfect for every festive occasion, men will look dapper and charming in this.
Figurexiko Kurta
Stylish and uber smart, this kurta is available in a slew of solid colours. A full sleeve kurta, this one is till knee length. Available in regular fit, this one will look flattering on men, and how! It is made from cotton material that is soft to touch and very skin-friendly. It is a must-have attire in every man’s closet.
Manyavar Banded Collar Designer Kurta & Churidar Set
This kurta and churidar set for men looks really amazing and flattering. Made from fine silk fabric, this one is soft to touch and supremely comfortable to wear. Available in brown colour, its design and print is rather simple and striking. It will make for cool festive wear. And what is given is this set will have many takers and will look on men from different age groups.
|Ethnic wear for men
|Price
|Luckwin Men’s Regular Fit Cotton Kurta Pyjama Set
|₹4,000.00
|Fabwax Kurta Payjama Set
|₹599.00
|Skavij Art Silk Kurta Top
|₹2,997.00
|Figurexiko Kurta
|₹799.00
|Manyavar Banded Collar Designer Kurta & Churidar Set
|₹1,999.00 - ₹2,499.00
