Evening gown is timeless and voguish, ace it like Deepika Padukone

Among a range of westernwear, the one popular apparel that is a favourite among women and one they can't get enough of is an evening gown. The special quality about this gown is you can wear them on multiple occasions and look like a complete head turner. Be it weddings, formal events, cocktail parties to prom night - evening gown is one fail-safe sartorial option which is likely to get you a thumbs up for your elegant taste.



Besides, evening gowns are simple to wear and help enhance the personality of the wearer. Given there are so many necklines and various styles these gowns are available in, it is safe to say that one must own lots of them.



If you are looking for some inspiration, then we are here to make things easier for you. We have shortlisted a number of evening gowns which are sure to delight you. So, without much ado, start scrolling and take your pick.





1. BCBGeneration Women's Metallic Strapless Evening Dress

This maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline is elegant and classy. It has metallic finish to it which makes it look so attractive. Perfect to wear on any evening function, this strapless gown makes for a great choice. It has a thigh high slit and is very comfortable to wear.



2. TiaoBug Women's Chiffon Long Bridesmaid Dresses

This dress comes in a stunning dusty mauve colour. This two-layer dress comes with chiffon layer on the top and satin lining on the inside. It makes for a perfect option to don on a prom night, cocktail evening, parties and weddings. Its pleated and padded top bodice with silicone bands inside keeps the gown in place and that is what elevates its look. On the back side, there is a zipper in with a clasp that does not show. Its high-waisted design makes it a hit.



3. MAYFASEY Women's Elegant Off Shoulder Mermaid Formal Party Long Dress

This slim fit dress is a perfect pick to accentuate one's curves. It fits very well and makes the wearer stand out. The form-fitting dress, with the fitted bodice, flowy long skirt at the back and a stunning over-sized bow, is what makes this gown stand out. It has a feminine feel to it. Also, its colour (Navy) is what gives it a universal appeal.



4. JAEDEN Bridesmaid Dress Prom Dress

This strapless gown with a beautiful sweetheart neckline spells grace and elegance. Its colour is mesmerizing and soothing to the eyes. It is made from premium quality chiffon fabric, which feels soft on skin. It is comfortable to wear. You can rock this gorgeous apparel at prom parties, wedding functions, formal get-togethers and more.



5. ANTS Women's Strapless Black Tulle Lace Evening Dress Long Prom Gown

This strapless gown is made from satin and lace. It comes with a padded bra, which enhances its overall look and feel of this gown. The fabric feels soft on skin and the gown is comfortable to wear. One can sport this gown on formal events, cocktail parties and prom night to look the best.



