Every woman must have a jumpsuit in her wardrobe, see top picks

When in comes to western wear, one piece of garment that should adorn every woman's closet is the jumpsuit. This one-piece clothing is an effortless blend between style and utility.

In a world where time is at a premium, one is always looking do more in less time. Dressing up is an art and needs to be done at leisure. So, what does one do to make sure that one looks smart and yet get ready fast? Well, one gets into a jumpsuit. A garment that combines a pant with a shirt, this piece of clothing comes in a variety of designs. However, it appears, a loose and comfy fit seems to be a universal choice. It is also a versatile garment and can be worn with different kinds of footwear - from sneakers, belly shoes, pumps to stilletoes.

Another interesting feature about it is that while is a mix of pant and shirt, it can be designed to look like a dress as well. So, in case, you are in the mood to experiment, we can help. Amazon is a great place to look for them. Take a look.

1) ILLI LONDON Women's Cocktail Maxi Jumpsuit

B08RB9SN16

This cocktail jumpsuit comes in 10 stunning solid colours including black, mehendi, maroon, pink, Pista, red, blue, royal blue, sky blue and yellow. With a broad sweatheart neckline and large puffed sleeves, the upper part of the garment looks rather dressy while the lower part falls straight as a pant and looks utilitarian.



2) Uptownie Lite Women's A-Line Maxi Jumpsuit

B07H5MD9XV

An out-and-out casual wear jumpsuit, this should be your choice of clothing on a date or hangout with friends. Its sporty design makes it look informal and yet chic. It comes in as many as 18 different colour and print combinations. It is available in solid colours and myriad prints. It has a round neck and is made from 100% crepe material.

3) Uptownie Lite Women's Maxi Jumpsuit

B07S2C3KTT

This pretty garment is a jumpsuit but flows like a long flared dress. With a high round neck and layered sleeves, this crepe jumpsuit can be a party wear. Available in 18 different solid colours and printed versions, one is truly spoilt for choice. It is easy to maintain and can be machine washed.

4) Miss Chase Women's Solid Pleated Jumpsuit

B083P2VK2K

This charming jumpsuit is made from 100% crepe and comes in two two colours - black and wine. The look of the dress is instantly enhanced, thanks to a sequinned patch in front. It has a sleeveless design and its halter neck gives a slim look.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

