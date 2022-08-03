Fila shoes for men: You can expect good quality and durability

Fila shoes for men are budget-friendly.

A good pair of shoes that is both comfortable and durable is what all men look for. If you're looking for these qualities and have a tight budget, then Fila shoes for men will make for a decent option. The brand's shoes have a sporty feel to them, are lightweight and help boost one's performance too in running, for example. Men can wear these shoes in their daily wear without worrying about wear and tear. These rank high on comfort quotient and have an amazing fit too. You can also find some colour options in them. We all know how men, in general, tend to have a tendency to have an eclectic collection of shoes. And this brand's products meet the requirements too, that is, they all are affordable, smart-looking and easy to walk or run in.



For options, we have prepared a list below that will come in handy. All of them are made from good quality material and will last for years to come. Scroll down to take a closer look at them.



Fila Men's Tabor Sneaker

This pair of sneakers is made from a sole made of rubber. Even the outer material is made of rubber. A stylish-looking pair, this one is available in a slew of colours that will make you feel spoilt for choice. Thanks to their amazing fit and high comfort factor, men will instantly love these shoes. This pair has a round toe, lace-up closure and medium shoe width.

Fila Men's Pattoy Running Shoe

Super comfortable and durable, investing in this pair of running shoes will make for a wise idea. Both the outer material and sole of the shoes are made from rubber. The fabric is breathable, allowing room for air to pass through it. You can find colour options too in this pair. A must buy, it comes with a lace-up closure and medium shoe width.

Fila Men's Cosmio Running Shoe

Unique in design, this pair of shoes has a sporty feel to it. It is uber comfortable to wear and you may also witness better performance and speed in these shoes while running and performing other activities. There's no doubt about it that this pair will make for a great addition to your collection. So, it is definitely a must have.

Fila Men's Vanda Sneaker

Looking for a sporty pair of sneakers that look super attractive, Well, then your search is likely to end over here. It has a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate and is durable too. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. You will find two colour options in this pair of sneakers. Grab this one for sure.

Fila Mens Sabetto Sneaker

A cool and smart pair of sneakers, this one can easily become a go-to, everyday wear for men. Available in three colour options, these shoes have a lace-up closure and a medium shoe width. The best part about these shoes is the comfort factor they provide. Walking in them feels like a breeze and men can wear them for long durations without any hassle.

Price of FILA shoes for men at a glance:

FILA shoes for men Price Fila Men's Tabor Sneaker ₹ 1,884.00 - ₹ 1,999.00 Fila Men's Pattoy Running Shoe ₹ 1,554.00 Fila Men's Cosmio Running Shoe ₹ 1,299.00 Fila Men's Vanda Sneaker ₹ 3,330.00 - ₹ 5,499.00 Fila Mens Sabetto Sneaker ₹ 1,053.00 - ₹ 1,119.00