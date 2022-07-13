Fishtail gowns: A glamorous party wear option that makes one look desirable 

Summary:
When in mood to dazzle and celebrate yourself, then opt for a fishtail dress, for it never fails to set the mood right. Thanks to its form-fitting silhouette and dramatic flare, it easily tops the list if one is looking for something extravagant. If you want to keep your look minimalistic, then go for such gowns available in solid colours. (Can a dress be both extravagant and minimalistic at the same time?) And if you're in the mood to go over-the-top, then there's a huge range of gowns displaying sequin and stunning embroidery work. Besides, you can always accessorise the look with a pair of drop earrings, a dainty necklace, a pair of stilettos and so on.
For some celeb-style inspiration, actor Disha Patani's pictures from Tuesday are proof of how sizzling one can look in fish cut or fishtail dress. If you're vying to introduce a similar such dress to your closet, then our list of options below will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.
Beauty-Emily V Neck Fishtail Dress
This stunning number in burgundy is a statement wear that will flatter your curves and amp up your style quotient. It comes with a nice belt too which you can either choose to keep on or do away with, depending on your mood. The dress has a zipper closure and features sequin work all over it. You will look captivating and mesmerising in this dress and that is a given.
Mermaid Fishtail Gowns
Sassy, edgy and glamorous, this dress has a feel good factor about it. It sports a V-neckline and features embroidered leaf work all over it. It will flatter your curves and has a rich flare towards the end. You will look your best in this dress; we guarantee that. An extremely glamorous attire, this will make you the star of any event - be it a cocktail party or a wedding function.
Meraki Fish Cut Gown
This fish cut gown will make for a stunning part-wear option. It comes in blue colour and has a striking appeal to it. The fabrics it is made from are lycra and net. A one side off shoulder dress, it features a flattering fish cut design. You can wear it to parties, festive occasions, birthday events and so on to look your dazzling best.
VVMCURVE Off Shoulder Sequin Fishtail Maxi Dress
A stylish fishtail maxi dress, this one comes with a halter neck. You can show off your well sculpted collarbones and curves, thanks to it amazing fit. It has a zipper at the back and features beautiful sequin work all over it. A sleeveless dress, this one is also available in lovely colour variants that are worth checking out. This is truly a must-have in your wardrobe and will make for a refreshing addition.
Berydress Dresses
Made from super stretchy fabric, this dress is comfortable to wear and is perfect to raise your style bar too. Its halter neckline, amazing fit type are an assurance that you will stand out from the crowd. It is available in many solid striking colours and also ranks high on comfort quotient. If you're looking for something simple and elegant, then this is the dress for you.
|Fishtail gowns
|Price
|Beauty-Emily V Neck Fishtail Dress
|₹11,940.00 - ₹15,395.00
|Mermaid Fishtail Gowns
|₹16,495.00
|Meraki Fish Cut Gown
|₹19,600.00
|VVMCURVE Off Shoulder Sequin Fishtail Maxi Dress
|₹11,167.00 - ₹17,295.00
|Berydress Dresses
|₹6,177.00 - ₹7,253.00
