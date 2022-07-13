Fishtail gowns: A glamorous party wear option that makes one look desirable 

When in mood to dazzle and celebrate yourself, then opt for a fishtail dress, for it never fails to set the mood right. Thanks to its form-fitting silhouette and dramatic flare, it easily tops the list if one is looking for something extravagant. If you want to keep your look minimalistic, then go for such gowns available in solid colours. (Can a dress be both extravagant and minimalistic at the same time?) And if you're in the mood to go over-the-top, then there's a huge range of gowns displaying sequin and stunning embroidery work. Besides, you can always accessorise the look with a pair of drop earrings, a dainty necklace, a pair of stilettos and so on.

For some celeb-style inspiration, actor Disha Patani's pictures from Tuesday are proof of how sizzling one can look in fish cut or fishtail dress. If you're vying to introduce a similar such dress to your closet, then our list of options below will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.



Beauty-Emily V Neck Fishtail Dress

This stunning number in burgundy is a statement wear that will flatter your curves and amp up your style quotient. It comes with a nice belt too which you can either choose to keep on or do away with, depending on your mood. The dress has a zipper closure and features sequin work all over it. You will look captivating and mesmerising in this dress and that is a given.