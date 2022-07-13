Story Saved
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
  • fashion
  • Fishtail gowns: A glamorous party wear option that makes one look desirable 

Fishtail gowns: A glamorous party wear option that makes one look desirable 

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 13, 2022 13:29 IST
Summary:

The design of fishtail gowns is such that it will accentuate the curves without fail. They are perfect to wear to cocktail parties, prom nights and other festive occasions. 

product info
Fishtail gowns look flattering and elegant.

When in mood to dazzle and celebrate yourself, then opt for a fishtail dress, for it never fails to set the mood right. Thanks to its form-fitting silhouette and dramatic flare, it easily tops the list if one is looking for something extravagant. If you want to keep your look minimalistic, then go for such gowns available in solid colours. (Can a dress be both extravagant and minimalistic at the same time?) And if you're in the mood to go over-the-top, then there's a huge range of gowns displaying sequin and stunning embroidery work. Besides, you can always accessorise the look with a pair of drop earrings, a dainty necklace, a pair of stilettos and so on.

For some celeb-style inspiration, actor Disha Patani's pictures from Tuesday are proof of how sizzling one can look in fish cut or fishtail dress. If you're vying to introduce a similar such dress to your closet, then our list of options below will come in handy. Scroll down to take a look.

Beauty-Emily V Neck Fishtail Dress
This stunning number in burgundy is a statement wear that will flatter your curves and amp up your style quotient. It comes with a nice belt too which you can either choose to keep on or do away with, depending on your mood. The dress has a zipper closure and features sequin work all over it. You will look captivating and mesmerising in this dress and that is a given.

cellpic
Beauty-Emily Women's V Neck Full Sequins Maxi Fishtail Long Evening Prom Dress, Burgundy, Medium
70% off
14,292 47,697
Buy now

Mermaid Fishtail Gowns
Sassy, edgy and glamorous, this dress has a feel good factor about it. It sports a V-neckline and features embroidered leaf work all over it. It will flatter your curves and has a rich flare towards the end. You will look your best in this dress; we guarantee that. An extremely glamorous attire, this will make you the star of any event - be it a cocktail party or a wedding function.

cellpic
2019 Women's Mermaid Fishtail Long Party Silver Dress Evening Prom Gowns
70% off
16,495 54,997
Buy now

Meraki Fish Cut Gown
This fish cut gown will make for a stunning part-wear option. It comes in blue colour and has a striking appeal to it. The fabrics it is made from are lycra and net. A one side off shoulder dress, it features a flattering fish cut design. You can wear it to parties, festive occasions, birthday events and so on to look your dazzling best.

cellpic
Meraki by Rashi N Women's Lycra and Net Fish Cut Gown (Blue, Small)
19,600
Buy now

VVMCURVE Off Shoulder Sequin Fishtail Maxi Dress
A stylish fishtail maxi dress, this one comes with a halter neck. You can show off your well sculpted collarbones and curves, thanks to it amazing fit. It has a zipper at the back and features beautiful sequin work all over it. A sleeveless dress, this one is also available in lovely colour variants that are worth checking out. This is truly a must-have in your wardrobe and will make for a refreshing addition.

cellpic
VVMCURVE Women's Sexy Off Shoulder Sequin Evening Prom Long Gowns Fishtail Maxi Dress, White-sliver, Large
50% off
11,967 23,997
Buy now

Berydress Dresses
Made from super stretchy fabric, this dress is comfortable to wear and is perfect to raise your style bar too. Its halter neckline, amazing fit type are an assurance that you will stand out from the crowd. It is available in many solid striking colours and also ranks high on comfort quotient. If you're looking for something simple and elegant, then this is the dress for you.

cellpic
Berydress Women's Vintage Chic Sleeveless Fishtail Maxi Gown Halter Cocktail Party Long Formal Dress (L, 6075-Burgundy)
50% off
6,177 12,397
Buy now

Price of fishtail gowns for women at a glance:

Fishtail gownsPrice
Beauty-Emily V Neck Fishtail Dress 11,940.00 -  15,395.00
Mermaid Fishtail Gowns  16,495.00
Meraki Fish Cut Gown 19,600.00
VVMCURVE Off Shoulder Sequin Fishtail Maxi Dress 11,167.00 -  17,295.00
Berydress Dresses 6,177.00 -  7,253.00

Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

