Flip flops for men marry comfort with style in the most seamless manner

Footwear is a segment of daily wear items that sees a lot of wear and tear. Like clothes, they face the rough and tumble of our daily existence and need to be replaced with new ones, every now and then. It is in our nature to have different shoes for different occasions but, broadly speaking, shoes get categorised in our homes as party wear and daily wear.

Among the entire spectrum of daily wear footwear, the convenience of a pair of slippers is unmatched. And within the ambit of slippers come flip flops which are basically slip-ons and, what the generation in their 40s and above, will understand as ‘Hawaai chappals’.

Now if you are looking for options, then exploring online platforms like Amazon is a great way to begin one's search. Not only does one get many options, the prices are very attractive too. We have put together a list of such products for your perusal and think you should definitely give them a try. Do take a look.

Flite Men's Flip Flops Thong Slippers

This pair of easy-breezy slippers is available in three colours - black, blue and white. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK. Both the sole and upper part of these slippers are made from ethylene vinyl acetate. This pair comes with a pull-on closure and has a medium shoe width. It's toe style is round and it comes with a 30-day warranty.