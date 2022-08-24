Story Saved
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Flip flops for men marry comfort with style in the most seamless manner

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Aug 24, 2022 13:14 IST
When it comes to casual footwear option that can double up as your daily wear too, nothing beats a pair of flip flops. Easy to maintain and easier to wear, these flip flops are an instant hit.

Flip flops offer great comfort to the wearer.

Footwear is a segment of daily wear items that sees a lot of wear and tear. Like clothes, they face the rough and tumble of our daily existence and need to be replaced with new ones, every now and then. It is in our nature to have different shoes for different occasions but, broadly speaking, shoes get categorised in our homes as party wear and daily wear.

Among the entire spectrum of daily wear footwear, the convenience of a pair of slippers is unmatched. And within the ambit of slippers come flip flops which are basically slip-ons and, what the generation in their 40s and above, will understand as ‘Hawaai chappals’.

Now if you are looking for options, then exploring online platforms like Amazon is a great way to begin one's search. Not only does one get many options, the prices are very attractive too. We have put together a list of such products for your perusal and think you should definitely give them a try. Do take a look.

Flite Men's Flip Flops Thong Slippers

This pair of easy-breezy slippers is available in three colours - black, blue and white. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK. Both the sole and upper part of these slippers are made from ethylene vinyl acetate. This pair comes with a pull-on closure and has a medium shoe width. It's toe style is round and it comes with a 30-day warranty.

Flite Men's White Flip Flops Thong Slippers-10 UK/India (44.67 EU) (FL0245G)
30% off 280 399
DRUNKEN Slipper For Men's and Women's Flip Flops
This pair of flip flops is available in no less than 10 different attractive colours. Names include yellow, pink, purple, orange, grey, red among others. Both the sole and upper material have been made using ethylene vinyl acetate -which makes this pair of slippers lightweight, breathable, durable and flexible, providing a comfortable and a relaxed shoe-wearing experience. These slippers come with a slip-on closure and a medium shoe width.

DRUNKEN Slipper For Men's Flip Flops Massage Fashion Slides Open Toe Non Slip Navy Blue- 8-9 UK
50% off 399 799
Campus Men's JL-005 Outdoor Flip Flop Slider

This funky pair of slippers is available in two colour and print combinations - black and blue-grey. While the sole of this pair is made of rubber, the upper is made using a synthetic material. It also features an attractive ‘Superman’ logo on top and can pretty much be one's casual wear option as well. So, this is your ideal footwear option when there is an urge to dash out of home to one's neighbourhood market or a sudden decision to go for a long drive with your loved ones.

Campus Men's JL-005 BLK Outdoor Flip Flop Slider -7 UK/India
31% off 549 799
BEONZA Combo Pack of 2 Pair of Men Flip Flop Slippers
This pair of flip flop slippers is available on Amazon in a pack of two. Both have different designs and come in white colour. Its sole is made from rubber while the upper part of the slippers has been made using PU leather. It comes with a slip-on closure and has a medium shoe width. It has a medium-sized heel and it is water resistant. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK.

BEONZA Combo Pack of 2 Pair of Men Flip Flop Slides Slippers White
60% off 399 999
AFROJACK Men's Flip Flops Slipper
This pair of flip flops in three different colours - black, blue and grey. It has a sole made using synthetic rubber while the material used to make the upper portion is Croslite. It is a smart-looking pair can easily be one's casual wear footwear option. The sizes start from 7UK and go up to 10UK. It has a slip-on closure with a medium shoe width.

AFROJACK Men's Flip Flops Slippers (grey, numeric_10)
80% off 499 2,495
Price of flip flop slippers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Flite Men's Flip Flops Thong Slippers 399.00
DRUNKEN Slipper For Men's and Women's Flip Flops 799.00
Campus Men's JL-005 Outdoor Flip Flop Slider 799.00
BEONZA Combo Pack of 2 Pair of Men Flip Flop Slippers 999.00
AFROJACK Men's Flip Flops Slipper 2,495.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

