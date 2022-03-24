Floral prints white dresses are ideal for summer, see options on Amazon

The summer heat is upon us in all its ferocity. We are now dealing with the sweat, the prickly heat and the muggy feeling. One of the ways to deal with it is to wear the right kind of clothing.

Both in terms of fabric as well as the kind of dress one opts for can help us deal with heat. Opting for cotton fabric in white colour can work as a coolant as white reflects back sun's heat while other colours absorb it. In terms of design, opting for a dress like a midi or a maxi is good as it is free flowing towards the lower part of the body and hence lets air pass.

Now, wearing a plain white-coloured midi or maxi can get boring. Having some print on it can be fun and if that happens to be with floral print it would be great. Amazon has a plethora of choices to choose from and what's more is that most of them are affordable too. Take a look.

This mini dress is available in nine different colours, of which four are in white floral printed fabric. This dress can be a party wear, a casual wear or a beach wear. It has a digital floral print and is 36 inches in length. It is available from size medium and goes up to 2XL. This garment can be machine washed.

This maxi dress is available in 18 other colours other than white. It has a high-low A-line dress design with ruffled hem in wrap-up style. It also has a U-neck and butterfly sleeves. This dress can be a party wear or a festive outfit as well. The garment has a relaxed fit. The size starts from XS and goes up to 3XL. This dress can be hand washed.

This charming floral casual dress comes in a regular fit. This garment will not shrink nor will it bleed, the makers have said. It has been made from breathable fabric which allows air circulation and keeps you cool. It is available from size small and goes up to XL. It can be machine washed.

This midi dress is available in four different prints. This regular fit dress is made from Rayon fabric. This white and blue printed dress can be machine and hand washed.

