Football shoes under 1000 offer excellent sole and spikes for control 

Summary:
Whether one is a professional or an amateur, if one is into playing football, the need for dedicated football shoes is a must. There is nothing more exciting than playing a sport. Football, being a very competitive one, needs a good pair of shoes to sustain one through the course of the game. The most defining feature in a pair of football shoes is that it has studs. Why are these so essential? Basically, the studs (also called spikes) provide much greater frictional force than normal shoes while running on the grass. The studs help a player from slipping on the grass and to run faster. As they are frequently required to change directions, studs help them do so without slipping on the grass.
There are many options available in markets, both offline and online. The advantage of online purchase is that you get to avail many attractive discounts, which may or may not be the case in offline purchases. We have curated a list of such products, which we think will definitely draw your attention too.
Axpro Ankle Black Blue Football Shoe Studs Shoes for Men
This pair of shoes is available in six colours - green, black, blue, orange, white and black-blue. It comes with a sole made from thermoplastic polyurethane and has a lace-up closure. This pair has a medium shoe width and has a heel height of one inch. Its ankle length is such that it provides a snug fit and holds the ankle tight, preventing injuries. Its pre-moulded Eva Insole gives better cushioning and comfort.
Vector X Breeze Football Shoes
This pair of shoes in available in only one colour combination - sea green and black. This pair comes with a padded foot bed and has a sole material of PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride, a plastic polymer). Its outer material is also PVC. This shoe is likely to last you few years, given their sturdy built. Its sizes begin from 4UK and go up to 10UK.
SEGA Spectra Football Shoes
This pair of attractive football shoes is available in four different colours - white, red, yellow and black. Its sole is made of faux leather and it features a lace-up closure. It comes with a medium shoe width. The sizes begin with 1UK and go up to 11UK. Now, race across the football field with the confidence that you can conquer the world.
ADI Football Shoes
This pair of football shoes is available in five different colours - electric green, orange, white, red star and sky blue. Its sole is ethylene vinyl acetate and has a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width and has been made from a blended material. Some of its other specifications include: ankle height (low-top) and cleat description (turf). It also has a round toe style.
B-TUF Men's Football Shoe
This shoe is available in two colour combinations - white-red and white-blue. Here's another good option for footballers. Its sole is polyvinyl chloride and it comes with a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width. Its upper surface is made from soft and lightweight synthetic leather, while its outsole uses high grade PVC. It has a cushioned insole and flatbed for extra comfort.
|Product
|Price
|Axpro Ankle Black Blue Football Shoe Studs Shoes for Men
|₹699.00 - ₹845.00
|Vector X Breeze Football Shoes
|₹599.00 - ₹759.00
|SEGA Spectra Football Shoes
|₹465.00 - ₹810.00
|ADI Football Shoes
|₹519.00 - ₹599.00
|B-TUF Men's Football Shoe
|₹630.00 - ₹749.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.