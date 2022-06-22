Football shoes under 1000 offer excellent sole and spikes for control 

Whether one is a professional or an amateur, if one is into playing football, the need for dedicated football shoes is a must. There is nothing more exciting than playing a sport. Football, being a very competitive one, needs a good pair of shoes to sustain one through the course of the game. The most defining feature in a pair of football shoes is that it has studs. Why are these so essential? Basically, the studs (also called spikes) provide much greater frictional force than normal shoes while running on the grass. The studs help a player from slipping on the grass and to run faster. As they are frequently required to change directions, studs help them do so without slipping on the grass.

There are many options available in markets, both offline and online. The advantage of online purchase is that you get to avail many attractive discounts, which may or may not be the case in offline purchases. We have curated a list of such products, which we think will definitely draw your attention too.

Axpro Ankle Black Blue Football Shoe Studs Shoes for Men

This pair of shoes is available in six colours - green, black, blue, orange, white and black-blue. It comes with a sole made from thermoplastic polyurethane and has a lace-up closure. This pair has a medium shoe width and has a heel height of one inch. Its ankle length is such that it provides a snug fit and holds the ankle tight, preventing injuries. Its pre-moulded Eva Insole gives better cushioning and comfort.