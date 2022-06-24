Story Saved
New Delhi 38oCC
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
New Delhi 38oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Formal dresses for men help take one's confidence a notch higher

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 24, 2022 19:04 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Formal attire for men help one feel good about oneself. They look stylish and classy too. Read on to know more about our selections.

product info
Include as many formal dresses in closet to look sophisticated and fashionable.

In the wardrobe of men, the need for stylish formal wear is significant and something that needs overemphasis. Whether it is one's workplace events or a festive occasion, there should be a number of stunning formal wear options in one's collection to cast a stellar impression and look desirable. Among the many formal wear garments, one must have a kurta pajama set, a nice shirt, a pair of trousers and more. What one should look for when buying a formal apparel is the quality of fabric and texture. Besides, in formal attire, the confidence level of every man surges to another level and they tend to feel more assured about themselves.

There are many options available online. We have rounded up a bunch of them in our list below. They make for smart and statement wear choices. It's time to glam up in formal attire. Scroll through the list to take a closer look at our selections.

Clientale Kurta Pajama Set

This set of kurta pajama for men is made from good quality blend of cotton and linen fabrics. It has a distinct look and appearance and makes for an attractive garment. It is available in many solid colours, all of which look striking and elegant. You can wear this formal kurta pajama set on multiple occasions to stand out from the crowd.

cellpic
Clientale Mens Cross Button Fancy Kurta Pajama Set (Navy Blue_XL)
58% off
549 1,299
Buy now

Skavij Pathani Kurta Pajama

This formal attire for men is made from the premium quality cotton fabric. You're likely to feel absolutely at ease and comfortable in this garment, thanks to its lightweight and breathable fabric. A knee-length kurta with mandarin collar and full sleeves, this one looks super stylish and makes for an excellent choice to wear on formal occasions like festive events.

cellpic
Arrow Men's Classic Formal Shirt (AFACSH0762_Off White 40)
40% off
1,377 2,299
Buy now

Arrow Classic Formal Shirt

This formal shirt for men is an immaculate garment that has been stitched to perfection. Available in plain solid off white colour, this one has a classic fit type and full sleeves. It has a simple and elegant appearance and will fetch you a lot of compliments on your good taste. It has full sleeves and comes with a pocket in the front.

cellpic
Arrow Men's Classic Formal Shirt (AFACSH0762_Off White 40)
40% off
1,377 2,299
Buy now

Risani Suit Set

You will definitely want to include this suit set in your wardrobe. It comes in a regular fit and has a charming appeal to it. Made from poly viscose material, this one in blue colour looks super attractive. It has a flattering fit and perfect for formal occasions like workplace meetings, weddings etc. You can round off the look with a contrasting tie to look super fashionable.

cellpic
RISANI Men's 2 Piece Regular Fit Suit Set with Coat and Trouser (Blue, 38)
40% off
2,999 4,995
Buy now

Blackberrys Formal Trousers

This pair of formal trousers for men from Blackberry's looks premium and is made of good quality material. It is made from 62% polyester, 33% viscose and 5% lycra. Available in slim fit, this one comes in a stunning black colour that will go well top wear of any colour. You will feel confident in these trousers, as they a superior and amazing fit.

cellpic
blackberrys Men's Slim Formal Trousers (8907196371681_NL-C9Z-TRAVIS_30W x 36L_Black)
2,195
Buy now

Price of formal dress for men at a glance:

Formal dress for menPrice
 Clientale Men's Kurta Pajama Set  549.00
 SKAVIJ Men's Pathani Kurta Pajama Dress  1299.00
 Arrow Men's Classic Formal Shirt 1,029.00 -  1,609
 RISANI Men's 2 Piece Regular Fit Suit Set (Blue) 2,999.00
 blackberrys Men's Formal Trousers 2,195.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best laptops under 25000 in India; buying guide
Best shampoos for hair fall: Strengthen follicles and nourish scalp
The best gaming laptops under 40,000 in India; buying guide
Dresses for women: These garments are all about class and sophistication
The best laptops under 20000 price bracket in India; buying guide
fashion FOR LESS