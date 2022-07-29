Formal pants for men look smart and are standard office wear across cultures

Summary:
If you thought jeans is an eternal favourite of men today, think again. You will be surprised to see just how common is a formal pair of pants when it comes to men's wear section. There are many reasons why men opt for this attire - first, they look smart; second, this attire allows one to visit any place where there are dress restrictions; third, it is the most common wear among office goers and finally, it can be worn on any occasion - weddings, business meetings, power lunches, festivals etc.
In the olden times, a formal pant had to be stitched. In later years, brands like Raymonds launched stitched pants for men. Post liberalisation, a plethora of international bestsellers flooded the Indian markets. In all this, one still had to go to a shop to pick them. Now, at the click of a button, pants from all such mega brands will reach your doorstep.
Amazon has an amazing collection of formal pants to choose from. What's more is that since most of them come with pictures of models wearing them, one also gets a fair idea of how they will look. Besides, details like size chart make decision-making easier and faster. If you are keen, then we have curated a list. Check it out.
Arvind Men Formal Trousers
This pair of formal pants is ideal as your regular office or work wear. This regular fit pants is available in a variety of styles. It is so stitched that it comes with increased durability and prevents clinging. Its fabric is so treated to give fewer wrinkles. Sizes start from 30 and go up to 38. This pair of pants has been made using a blend of polyester and viscose fabrics.
Park Avenue Formal Trousers
This pair of pants is a pleatless one and rather smart-looking with a perfect fit. It is available in a dark brown shade and can be paired with formal and well as semi formal shirts. Even in footwear, you can pair them with formal shoes to loafers. Sizes start at 30 and go up to 44. It can be machine washed.
McHenry Men's Trousers
This pair of formal pants for men has been made using a blend called PolyViscose - polyester and viscose. This regular fit pant is wrinkle-free, which means it is unlikely to show greases even after rough use. These come mostly in solid colours. It has a mid-rise waistline and comes with zip closure. It is available in 11 different colours.
Traifo Slim Fit Formal Trousers
This slim fit and stylish pants comes in solid colours. It is flat front in design, while it has a mid rise waistline. This full-length formal trouser has two slant pockets in front and two at the back. It has a single button closure with zipper. It comes with belt loops all over the waist and is designed for comfort. A blend of polyester-viscose fabrics has been used to make the pants, while the pockets are in Herringbone fabric.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Formal Trousers
This slim fit pants has been made using a poly-viscose blend. The fabric is such that the pants are stretchy and is meant for all-day comfort. It has slant pockets with a back welt pocket. It comes with a button closure and has a zip fly. This is an open-length trouser which can be customised as per the desired length. It is described as flat-front trousers.
|Product
|Price
|Arvind Men Formal Trousers
|₹1,899.00
|Park Avenue Men Formal Trousers
|₹1,999.00
|McHenry Men's PolyViscose Trousers
|₹2,499.00
|TRAIFO Formal Trousers
|₹1,299.00
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Formal Trousers
|₹1,599.00
