Formal pants for men look smart and are standard office wear across cultures

If you thought jeans is an eternal favourite of men today, think again. You will be surprised to see just how common is a formal pair of pants when it comes to men's wear section. There are many reasons why men opt for this attire - first, they look smart; second, this attire allows one to visit any place where there are dress restrictions; third, it is the most common wear among office goers and finally, it can be worn on any occasion - weddings, business meetings, power lunches, festivals etc.

In the olden times, a formal pant had to be stitched. In later years, brands like Raymonds launched stitched pants for men. Post liberalisation, a plethora of international bestsellers flooded the Indian markets. In all this, one still had to go to a shop to pick them. Now, at the click of a button, pants from all such mega brands will reach your doorstep.

Amazon has an amazing collection of formal pants to choose from. What's more is that since most of them come with pictures of models wearing them, one also gets a fair idea of how they will look. Besides, details like size chart make decision-making easier and faster. If you are keen, then we have curated a list. Check it out.

Arvind Men Formal Trousers

This pair of formal pants is ideal as your regular office or work wear. This regular fit pants is available in a variety of styles. It is so stitched that it comes with increased durability and prevents clinging. Its fabric is so treated to give fewer wrinkles. Sizes start from 30 and go up to 38. This pair of pants has been made using a blend of polyester and viscose fabrics.