Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Formal shirts for men: Nothing comes close to the charm of this garment 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on May 18, 2022 16:28 IST
Summary:

A formal shirt is a must-have in any man's wardrobe. This is one of the most versatile garments in the entire men's wear line of clothing.   

product info
Formal shirts are available in solid colours as well as in printed forms.

You can have as many clothes in your closet, but if you don't have a formal shirt it will still look incomplete. There is something so ‘gentlemanly’ about a formal shirt - it is masculine but just so refined and cultured. We bet you have many of them, but it is never late in life to add a few more. It is a versatile garment - you can wear it to a business meeting, a wedding in the family, a dinner outing with college buddies, to your school reunion among many other occasions. What's more is that it goes well with a vast variety of lowers - you can wear them with jeans, formal pants or with semi formal knee-length shorts. The thing about a formal shirt is that over time, Indians have Indianalized it to wear with lungis (as in Kerala and Tamil Nadu) as well. 

A formal shirt has a no nonsense air to it and at the same time, it can look classy and immensely sexy too. We have tried our best to make you see its virtues and believe that you are convinced too. If that be the case, then we have put together a collection of some of the choicest options available on Amazon. You should definitely check them out. Included in the list are some of the best brands in the industry.

Price of formal shirts at a glance:

PriceMRPPrice After Discount
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Slim fit Formal Shirt  1,299.00 429.00
Van Heusen Men's Solid Slim Fit Formal Shirt 1,499.00 809.00
Diverse Men's Slim Formal Shirt 1,199.00 489.00
Peter England Men's Slim fit Formal Shirt 1,499.00 828.00
Park Avenue Men's Slim fit Formal Shirt 2,499.00 1,254.00

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Formal Shirt

The charm of a formal white shirt is endless. It spreads a feeling of calmness and looks rather formal. It is also the most conducive garment for the agonising Indian summer as white colour reflects back the heat into the atmosphere. It looks chic and smart at the same time. It is available in seven different shades of white. This slim fit, full sleeves shirt is made from synthetic fabric, which means that it is a fuss-free garment. Its sizes start from 39 and go up to 44. It can be machine washed.

cellpic
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Solid Slim fit Formal Shirt (SFS-02-GLOBUS_White10 40)
67% off
Rs 429 Rs 1,299
Buy now

Van Heusen Men's Formal Shirt

Here's another slim fit formal shirt that should be a must-have in everyman's closet. Made from 100% cotton fabric, this is a comfortable summer wear. It has full sleeves and comes in a single solid colour - purplish blue. This Made In India shirt is both sober and dressy - ideal both for all formal official occasions such as conferences, board meetings, town halls to regular office wear as well as family occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, college reunions and more. Its sizes begin from 38 and go up to 46. It can be machine washed.

cellpic
Van Heusen Men's Solid Slim Fit Formal Shirt (VHSFBSLP138166_Purple_38)
46% off
Rs 809 Rs 1,499
Buy now

Diverse Men's Formal Shirt

Unlike the shirts listed above, this smart formal shirt is a printed version. It is available in seven different colours. Some of the names include blue, black, Turqouise Green, Navy Green among others. This full sleeves shirt can be machine washed but refrain from washing it with dark coloured clothes. This is a slim fit shirt and is made from 100% cotton fabric. It features semi cutaway collar with a double yoke French placket. Sizes begin from 39 and go up to 46.

cellpic
Diverse Men's Printed Slim Formal Shirt (DCMFF05SC09L03-772C_Blue 40)
59% off
Rs 489 Rs 1,199
Buy now

Peter England Men's Formal Shirt

This slim fit formal shirt is available in a solid and soothing Aqua blue shade and looks very appealing to the eyes. This is a low maintenance attire as it is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabrics. This means that it is less likely to have wrinkles and can be ironed quickly. It features long sleeves and has a classic collar. Sizes start at 36 and go up to 50. It can be easily machine washed.

cellpic
Peter England Men's Solid Slim fit Formal Shirt (PESFMSLPB10998_Aqua_42
45% off
Rs 828 Rs 1,499
Buy now

Park Avenue Men's Formal Shirt

Here's yet another option in light blue solid colour formal shirt. Made from 100% cotton, it has long sleeves with a Cutaway collar. It is an ideal summer day shirt and can be one of your regular wear options. This slim fit shirt can be easily machine washed. Its size start from 39 and go up to 44.

cellpic
Park Avenue Men's Plain Slim fit Formal Shirt (PMSX12837-B2_Light Blue_40
50% off
Rs 1,254 Rs 2,499
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

