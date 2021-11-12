Formal shirts spell grace and elegance, top picks

The notion that formal shirts are boring is far from true. In fact, formal shirts enhance the personality of a wearer manifold. It is a staple wear, and which is why no matter how many shirts you own, they are just never enough. Not only a must-have for all office-goers, formal shirts are a must-have for every man, as they are appropriate for every occasion.

To help you zero in on some of the most comfortable formal shirts, which will help you look formidable and stylish, we have prepared a list below. Take a look and thank us later.1. Diverse Men's Regular Formal Shirt

This regular fit, full-sleeves format shirt has a cool and pleasant vibe attached to it. It is made of 100% cotton and comes with a patch pocket at the chest. It also has a double yoke for extra durability sake. It sports an elegant print and can easily become your go-to staple formal wear.2. Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular fit Formal Shirt

This plain solid black-coloured formal shirt with a classic twill fabric has something very attractive about it. It is made of 100% cotton fabric and can be machine washed. Available in many different solid colours, it is a perfect pick to ace the dapper look. What's fascinating is its semi cut away collar, which lends a distinct edge to the wearer.3. Diverse Men's Regular Formal Shirt

With a stunning texture, semi cut away collar, this half sleeve formal shirt is a breeze to wear. It is super elegant and lends an attractive appeal to the personality of the wearer. It has a double yoke for extra durability and is available in a range of solid colours. It can be machine washed and is made of 100% cotton.4. Raymond Men's Plain Slim Fit Formal Shirt

This slim fit formal shirt is made of 100% cotton fabric. It has long sleeves and a cutaway collar. You can find it in four different colour variants, all of which are fun and vibrant ones. This shirt can be machine washed and is made in India.5. Red Tape Men's Checkered Regular Fit Casual Shirt

Made from a blend of 55% cotton and 45% polyester, this regular fit shirt is available in many soothing solid colours. It has long sleeves and can be washed in machine. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

