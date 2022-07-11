Formal shoes for men: Pick those that have snug fit and premium look

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Having stylish-looking pairs of formal shoes is a must in men's footwear collection. A nice pair of formal shoes can help cast a stellar impression on people on the move. A fashion accessory, formal pair of shoes come in handy a lot. Whether it be a party, workplace event, brunch date and so on, men need a comfortable pair of formal shoes to round off the look in style. You can get a lot of variety in terms of toe style, closure type, material used etc. An eclectic collection of formal shoes will no doubt hold a man in good stead.
While comfort factor of the shoe is an important consideration, durability is another aspect that must be factored in. To help you upgrade your collection with attractive shoes, we have prepared a list below that will come in handy for sure. Scroll down to take a look.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Formal Shoes
This pair of shoes comes in a number of colours. Its sole is made thermoplastic elastomers and its outer material is made of synthetic. It has a medium shoe width and comes with lace-up closure. It has a stunning appeal and premium look. Men wearing these shoes will be able to cast stellar impression wherever they go. Besides, the shoes have an amazing fit.
Fentacia Genuine Leather Formal Shoes
This pair of formal shoes is made of genuine leather and has a sole made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a medium shoe width and has a round toe style. The design is simple and elegant and it comes in two colours - black and brown. The shoes are easy to wear and durable to wear. The comfort factor of the shoes is also good.
Hush Puppies Oxford Leather Formal Shoes
This pair of formal shoes for men has a sole made of leather. It has a lace-up closure and a medium shoe width. The shoes are from the brand called Hush Puppies and come with the promise of comfort and durability. The shoes have a premium look and come in two colours - black and brown. It will make for a great addition to your collection.
Centrino Formal Shoes
This pair of formal shoes for men has a lace-up closure type. The shoes have a medium shoe width and come with a close toe style. Available in stunning brown colour, this pair looks charming and attractive. These shoes will look good on men from all age groups. The design is simple and elegant. Besides, it also ranks high on comfort factor.
Bata Luisi Formal Shoes
This pair of formal shoes from Bata comes in black colour. A product from a trusted brand, its outer material is made of synthetic. You can be assured about the quality and comfort factor of these shoes. It comes with laces and a warranty of 90 days. The shoe width of this pair is medium. Introduce this stylish pair in your collection now.
|Formal shoes for men
|Price
Amazon Brand - Symbol Formal Shoes
|₹1,699.00
|Fentacia Genuine Leather Formal Shoes
|₹3,999.00
|Hush Puppies Oxford Leather Formal Shoes
|₹2,159.00 - ₹3,399.00
|Centrino Formal Shoes
|₹1,799.00
|Bata Luisi Formal Shoes
|₹989.00 - ₹1,124.25
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.