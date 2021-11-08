Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
fashion

Frills and frocks are what little girls need to look their best

Amazon has a large collection of frocks at good price points. 
Frocks are girls' best friend. 
Published on Nov 08, 2021
By Nivedita Mishra

Little girls love frocks and look best in them. Buying clothes for children is always a challenge as they outgrow soon. Hence, ensuring that clothes for them are cheap and last at least six to one year are central concerns.

On Amazon, both traditional and regular clothes for girls, are a major hit. In the winter months, warm clothes like sweatshirts and track pants are popular. However, through the year, jumpsuits, frocks and lehenga cholis are immensely popular.

In case, you are planning with buy frocks for your daughter, here are some selections.

 

1) A.T.U.N Girl's Shirt Dress

Available in many colours and combinations, this shirt collar dress is a popular pick. It is available for girls within the age group of 2 to 14 years. This dress is meant for machine wash and is made from 100% cotton fabric. 

 

Price:

MRP: 899.00Deal of the day: 459.00

 

2.Wish Karo Baby Girls Frocks Dress

This dress is available for girls within the age group of below 3 months to 12 years. One can also choose from a range of vibrant colours that this dress comes in. This frock can be hand washed and is made from soft Lycra fabric. It is designed in an A-line cut. 

 

Price:

MRP: 2,135.00Price: 549.00 

 

3.A.T.U.N Girl's Skater Dress

This party frock is available in many different sizes. It is available for girls within the age group of 6 months to 14 years. This regular fit dress can only be dry cleaned. It is made from soft breathable fabric and is easy to wear and remove. It has a zipper at the back and is a sleeveless dress.

 

Price:

MRP: 1,399.00Price: 648.00

 

4.A.T.U.N. All Things Uber Nice Girl's Cotton Skater Knee-Length Dress

Yet another regular wear frock, this too comes in a number of different colours and combinations. It needs to be machine washed and is a regular fit. The frock is a fully cotton dress and suited for Indian climate. It is comfortable and stylish and has half sleeves.

 

Price:

MRP: 699.00Deal of the day: 349.00

 

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products.

 

 

frock
