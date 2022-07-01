Story Saved
Frocks for girls make for an easy-breezy summer wear

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 01, 2022 16:12 IST
Summary:

Frocks are a chic wear and can be worn on multiple occasions. Read on to see our top picks. 

product info
Frocks make for a lovely attire for girls.

Frocks are apparels that girls simply love to wear. It is easy-breezy, comfortable, easy to wear, stylish to sport and whatnot! Even as girls grow up into women, they sometimes reminisce how cute they used to look in their frocks. In summer season, especially, girls' wardrobe needs a lot of these to power through the blistering and punishing heat. Thanks to the amazing silhouettes, styles, sleeves types, hemlines, fabric used etc, girls can never get bored of wearing frocks as long as they have an eclectic mix of them. Since it is always a good idea to introduce new options to the collection, we have some of our favourites listed below.

Our selections have a good mix of daily wear, party wear, formal wear and so on. They all will make for great additions and will delight girls no end. To take a closer look at our picks, scroll down. Happy shopping!

Baby Tutu Style A-Line Dot Frock Dress

This A-line multicolour frock will make for a pretty addition to girls' wardrobe. It features circles all over it and has a playful vibe to it. A classy and chic balloon skirt, girls can wear it to evening parties, casual outings and holidays to look fashionable. It is made from 80% polyester fabric and 20% organic cotton. A skin-friendly apparel, girls would love to wear it over and over again.

cellpic
Baby Girl’s Tutu Style A-Line New Multicolor Dot Frock Dress for Kids Girls 1 to 8 Years Old (6-7 Years)
68% off
649 1,999
Buy now

Girls Knee Length Frock

If you're looking for an apparel that is simple and perfect for summer, then this regular fit frock can do the trick for you. An easy-breezy and cool frock, this spells comfort like no other. It features a design over it and is a sleeveless garment. Available in soothing and bright colours, this frock is made from good quality cotton blend fabric.

cellpic
Casual Dress for Girls 7-8 Years Readymade Lemon Cotton Frock |Sleeveless Midi| Latest |Beautiful Kids
62% off
420 1,100
Buy now

Wish littlle Fit and Flare Mini Frock

Vibrant, lovely and refreshing - this dress is an absolute must-have in girls' wardrobe collection. It is made from satin fabric and has a rich flare from waist down. Made from polyester and net fabric, it also comes with a cotton lining to provide girls with optimum comfort. The best part is it is both simple and one-of-a-kind at the same time.

cellpic
Wish littlle Baby Girls White Satin Round Nack Fit and Flare Mini Frock Dress (WLT-174_7-8Years Kidswear)
50% off
999 1,999
Buy now

Ultra Trend One-Shoulder Frock

This one-shoulder knee-length frock dress is perfect to beat the summer blues. Stylish and comfortable, it has everything that a girl looks for in a frock dress. Made from 80% chiffon fabric and 20% polyester fabric, it is a lightweight and skin-friendly frock. The floral print all over it looks dainty and soothing to the eyes. Girls will simply love this one.

cellpic
ULTRA TREND Girl's Yellow Cotton One-Shoulder Midi/Knee Length Sleeveless Frock for Party(Festive) Ethinic Wear 7-8 Years
62% off
379 999
Buy now

Styleyoo Frock

This frock for girls is out and out elegant. It has more of a formal and striking appeal to it and can be a good option to don on a fancy party. Made from soft net fabric with pure cotton lining, this one features some stunning crochet work on its chest area and the hemline. Available in a soothing blue colour, this one will elevate the overall look of a girl in a jiffy.

cellpic
STYLEYOO Frock for Girls/Dress for Girls (7-8 Years) Sea Green
20% off
1,759 2,199
Buy now

Price of frocks for girls at a glance:

Frocks for girlsPrice
Baby Tutu Style A-Line Dot Frock Dress 649.00
Girls Knee Length Cotton Yellow Frock, Sleeveless A-line Casual Midi 399.00 -  430.00
Wish littlle Fit and Flare Mini Frock 999.00
Ultra Trend One-Shoulder Frock 379.00
Styleyoo Frock 1,759.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

