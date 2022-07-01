Frocks for girls make for an easy-breezy summer wear

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Frocks are apparels that girls simply love to wear. It is easy-breezy, comfortable, easy to wear, stylish to sport and whatnot! Even as girls grow up into women, they sometimes reminisce how cute they used to look in their frocks. In summer season, especially, girls' wardrobe needs a lot of these to power through the blistering and punishing heat. Thanks to the amazing silhouettes, styles, sleeves types, hemlines, fabric used etc, girls can never get bored of wearing frocks as long as they have an eclectic mix of them. Since it is always a good idea to introduce new options to the collection, we have some of our favourites listed below.
Our selections have a good mix of daily wear, party wear, formal wear and so on. They all will make for great additions and will delight girls no end. To take a closer look at our picks, scroll down. Happy shopping!
Baby Tutu Style A-Line Dot Frock Dress
This A-line multicolour frock will make for a pretty addition to girls' wardrobe. It features circles all over it and has a playful vibe to it. A classy and chic balloon skirt, girls can wear it to evening parties, casual outings and holidays to look fashionable. It is made from 80% polyester fabric and 20% organic cotton. A skin-friendly apparel, girls would love to wear it over and over again.
Girls Knee Length Frock
If you're looking for an apparel that is simple and perfect for summer, then this regular fit frock can do the trick for you. An easy-breezy and cool frock, this spells comfort like no other. It features a design over it and is a sleeveless garment. Available in soothing and bright colours, this frock is made from good quality cotton blend fabric.
Wish littlle Fit and Flare Mini Frock
Vibrant, lovely and refreshing - this dress is an absolute must-have in girls' wardrobe collection. It is made from satin fabric and has a rich flare from waist down. Made from polyester and net fabric, it also comes with a cotton lining to provide girls with optimum comfort. The best part is it is both simple and one-of-a-kind at the same time.
Ultra Trend One-Shoulder Frock
This one-shoulder knee-length frock dress is perfect to beat the summer blues. Stylish and comfortable, it has everything that a girl looks for in a frock dress. Made from 80% chiffon fabric and 20% polyester fabric, it is a lightweight and skin-friendly frock. The floral print all over it looks dainty and soothing to the eyes. Girls will simply love this one.
Styleyoo Frock
This frock for girls is out and out elegant. It has more of a formal and striking appeal to it and can be a good option to don on a fancy party. Made from soft net fabric with pure cotton lining, this one features some stunning crochet work on its chest area and the hemline. Available in a soothing blue colour, this one will elevate the overall look of a girl in a jiffy.
|Frocks for girls
|Price
|Baby Tutu Style A-Line Dot Frock Dress
|₹649.00
|Girls Knee Length Cotton Yellow Frock, Sleeveless A-line Casual Midi
|₹399.00 - ₹430.00
|Wish littlle Fit and Flare Mini Frock
|₹999.00
|Ultra Trend One-Shoulder Frock
|₹379.00
|Styleyoo Frock
|₹1,759.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.