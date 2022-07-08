Frocks for women speak of sartorial elegance, make punishing heat bearable

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Frocks for women will make for a delightful option for their latter to beat the summer blues in style. In this sweltering heat, we all are constantly looking for garments that are airy, breathable, lightweight and supremely comfortable. And frocks will clearly fit the bill, and how! Available in lovely floral prints, dainty prints, stylish sleeves types, it is always fun to sashay in and out in a frock dress. Besides, you can wear them on multiple occasions too. From brunch dates, movie nights, holidays to a laid back Sunday at home, all you need to do is put on a lovely frock and feel good in it.
We navigated through a slew of options available online to round up the best for you. So, in our list below are our picks which spell comfort and more comfort. You'll love wearing the frock dresses over and over again and you simply won't be able to have enough of them. Take a look at the options below.
Lymio Short A-Line Dress
This dress is uber cute and simple. It has three fourth puffed sleeves and a square neck. Available in light green colour, it features thin vertical stripes all over it. It is made from good quality cotton material. Besides, you will also find smoke detailing on the chest area of the garment. It is perfect for times when you want to keep it extremely minimalistic.
Greciilooks Western Dresses
This dress screams summer and will remind you of beaches. Available in green colour featuring a lovely print all over it, this dress will make for a cool addition to one's collection. It is made of rayon fabric and has short sleeves. A comfy wear, you will feel completely at ease. It looks stylish too and is perfect for those who are always looking for apparel that marry style and comfort seamlessly.
Zink London Lace Dress
This dress is what you need to feel light in summer and be at ease while looking cute and stylish. Available in pristine white colour, it features a lovely floral print all over it. Made from high-quality polyester fabric, this one will easily become your favourite. It is truly a must-have in your wardrobe and comes with a shirt collar.
Trend Arrest Printed Overlap Short Dress
This printed wrap dress will make for a great casual wear. It comes in regular fit and has short sleeves. Lightweight and dainty, who wouldn't want a dress like this? It's airy, cool and just what women need to beat the summer blues. It features a lovely floral print all over it and makes for a great option.
AA Creation Dress
This casual dress for women is an easy-breezy and comfortable apparel. Made of 100% crepe fabric, it is a sleeveless garment that features a lovely and dainty floral print on it. You can see a slew of colour options in this dress. It has a round neck. When in mood to chill and be laidback, this dress is the one that will best complement the mood.
|Frocks for women
|Price
|Lymio Short A-Line Dress
|₹599.00
|Greciilooks Western Dresses
|₹399.00
|Zink London Lace Dress
|₹1,499.00 - ₹2,499.00
|Trend Arrest Printed Overlap Short Dress
|₹509.00
|AA Creation Dress
|₹389.00 - ₹399.00
