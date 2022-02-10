From celebs to commoners, pointed toe stilettos and sandals are a hit

Heels with pointed toe are quite popular among both celebrities and commoners alike. You can round off any look with these stilettos and sandals and be sure to look poised and graceful. From casual, formal to party wear, such sandals and stilettos are the go-to footwear for most of us because they amp up the otherwise plain look effortlessly.

They are available in many variations on Amazon. And if you're looking for some style inspiration, then actor Nora Fatehi can serve as an example. She was spotted on Wednesday at an airport in a pair of gorgeous heels with pointed toe. Needless to say, she looked glamorous and the stilettos too did justice to her overall look.



In case you have made up your mind to invest in a pair of such sandals, then we have a list prepared for you. All of these sandals and stilettos listed below make for an elegant choice. You won't be disappointed. So, scroll down and take a look.





1. Marc Loire Comfortable Block Heels for Womens & Girls

This pair of pointed block heel sandals has a sole made of sheet sole. The heel height is two inches and the show width is medium. It is available in three colours and makes for a comfortable pair of sandals to walk in. Also, it looks stylish and one can wear it on any occasion - be it traditional or modern.





2. Women's Fashion Sandal

This pair of stiletto with pointed toe has a sole made of sheet. Its heel height is four inches and the shoe width is medium. Available in two flattering colours, this pair of slip-on shoes makes for an ideal pick when heading out to party or attend a formal event. Plus, these sandals are very comfortable to walk in too.



3. Mode By Red Tape Women's Fashion Sandals

This pair of sandals come with a pointed toe and block heels. The sole is made of durable rubber and it comes with a buckle closure. Available in two colours - black and blue - this pair is made of synthetic material and looks very stylish. You can wear it parties, events and even to your workplace.







4. Do Bhai Women's Fashion Sandal

This pair of stilettos are perfect for casual, formal and party wear. A comfortable pair to walk in, its sole has shock absorbent properties and is very flexible. It comes with a buckle closure and has a medium shoe width.



