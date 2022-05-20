Full sleeve T-shirts for men: Protect you from UV rays, make you look slim 

Summary:
When you think of T-shirts, what is the image that comes to your mind? A comfortable half sleeves, relaxed fit garment. There is no denying that this image of a T-shirt is the most defining one. However, T-shirts can also be full sleeves and sleeveless. For this article, we shall focus on the former.
Full sleeves T-shirts are a great option and work wonderfully well in summers as well as winters. While all will agree with the latter, it is the reasons for the former that will take you by surprise. First, full sleeves T-shirts are the best way you can prevent your arms from getting exposed to harmful UV rays. Prolonged exposure can lead to skin cancer and premature ageing. Since many of us don't like using sun screens, this is the next best option to keep these harmful rays at bay.
Another reason why full sleeve T-shirts are good is that they make us look slim. They do so by covering up the bulges around shoulders and arms. In matters of style, these T-shirts look uber cool, giving a classy and cool look to an individual.
We have put together a collection of such T-shirts from Amazon that you must take a look at. So, jump right in.
|Product
|Price
|Van Heusen Athleisure Men's T-Shirt
|₹699.00
|Jockey Men's Full Sleeved T-Shirt
|₹649.00
|Urbano Fashion Men's Full Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
|₹420.00 - ₹429.00
|London Hills Printed Men Full Sleeve T-Shirt
|₹298.00 - ₹349.00
|Veirdo Men's Cotton Full Sleeve T-Shirt
|₹299.00
Van Heusen Athleisure Men's T-Shirt
This regular fit solid-coloured T-shirt has six colour options listed on the website - Grey Melange, black, Blue Melange, Charcoal Melange, Port Wine and white. Made from 100% combed cotton fabric, it is a very comfortable option for summers. Its long sleeves don't cling to the body and hence allow for air circulation. Its neck type is round. Its design is such that you can wear it for semi formal occasions pairing it with classic jeans and shoes or for casual occasions, pairing it with shorts and sandals or chappals. The sizes begin from small and go up to 2XL.
Jockey Men's Full Sleeved T-Shirt
This regular fit solid-coloured T-shirt is available in eight different colours. Names include navy, black, Green Gable, Shanghai Red, white, brown, Charcoal Grey Melange and Cinnabar Red. It is made from combed cotton fabric, which makes it an ideal summer wear. Its ribbed round neck prevents sagging and hence makes it look new for a long time. It is also label-free and meant for all-day comfort. Its sizes begin from small and go up to 2XL.
Urbano Fashion Men's Full Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
This slim fit T-shirt comes in a printed fabric. It has been made from cotton and hence it will keep you cool through summer. It has a round neck, is without a collar and looks very stylish. It is available in three colours - Aqua Blue, dark green and mustard. The garment is a fuss-free one and can easily be washed in machine. This smart T-shirt works mostly as a casual wear and can be paired with shorts, jeans, cargo pants etc.
London Hills Printed Men Full Sleeve T-Shirt
This regular fit T-shirt is yet another casual wear option that looks rather smart. Its neck type is round while it is made from good quality cotton fabric. This T-shirt is available in four colours - green, black, blue and red. The colours are bright and deep ones but far from being jarring to the eye. The sizes begin from small and go up to 2XL. It can be machine washed.
Veirdo Men's Cotton Full Sleeve T-Shirt
This regular fit T-shirt is also an ideal casual and sports wear option. Its neck type is Henley. It has been made from bio-washed soft and skin friendly cotton material and well stitched with cotton threads for long-lasting use. Its design - Henley neck with solid colour combination - gives it an edge over others. The sizes of this T-shirt begin from small and go up to 2XL. This garment can be machine washed.
