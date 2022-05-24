Full sleeves t-shirt for women: A wardrobe staple all year round By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Summary: A full sleeves t-shirt is a garment that can be worn all year round in multiple ways. Read on to see our selections for you.

Full sleeves t-shirt come in handy all year round.

Full sleeves t-shirts for women are useful all year round. Even in summer, weather changes like a sudden spell of rain, can see a dip in temperature and you may find yourself scrambling for a full sleeves garment to keep yourself warm and protected. This is the reason why you must always keep an array of full sleeves t-shirts in your wardrobe in all seasons. You can also wear this garment when stepping out of the house if you're conscious of your skin getting tanned. Besides, you can wear these t-shirts in many ways. For example, in winters, you can wear it beneath an outer garment like jacket and sweater.



There are many options available online. We navigated through a sea of them to round up a few of our favourites for you. They are all made of good quality fabric, mostly cotton, and promise ultimate comfort all throughout the day. Also, you can get colour options in most apparel. Price of full sleeves t-shirts for women at a glance:

Gritstones T-Shirt

This full sleeves t-shirt for women is made of premium quality cotton fabric which is likely to last you many seasons. It has a regular fit, a round neck and features an animal print. Available in a soothing yellow colour, it will definitely amp up both your wardrobe collection and your personal style too. It can be worn in multiple ways - underneath a jacket or sweatshirt and even as the outer garment.

Costyle Tshirt This regular fit t-shirt for women has full sleeves and a round neck. It is available in three flattering colours. Made from premium quality mercerized cotton fabric, it is extremely soft to touch and offers optimum comfort. Besides, it has a cute print and slogan written on it. A casual wear, it looks stylish and cool. You’ll love to live in this garment.

A.T.U.N. T-Shirt This t-shirt for women features a stripes pattern all over it. If you love wearing monochrome apparel, then this one will make for a great pick. It has a round neck and is made of soft, breathable fabric. A stylish casual wear, you won’t get tired of repeating it at all. Plus, it ranks high on the comfort factor too.

Van Heusen Athleisure Full Sleeve Tee This full-sleeves t-shirt from Van Heusen is available in four cool colours. It has a loose fit and a round neck. The fabric of this garment has been treated with HeiQ Viroblock Swiss technology that gives antiviral protection for up to 30 washes. A comfortable apparel, you’ll feel at ease in it. It also comes with wicking properties that ensure you stay fresh and dry all day long.

Reifica Full Sleeves T-Shirts This pack of two full sleeves t-shirt for women looks stylish and offers maximum comfort. They both have a regular fit and are made of 100% cotton fabric which has also been bio-washed. The garment is smooth in appearance and is likely to last you many seasons. It features broad horizontal stripes. Suitable for daily and casual outing wear, you can look stylish and feel at ease in it.