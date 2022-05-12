Full sleeves t-shirt look chic on women, go for them even in summers 

Most of us tend to pick clothes that go with the weather. If it is sweltering summer heat, we are likely to pick easy-breezy loose fit garments in gentle pastel colours that cool the body, are made from breathable fabric and let air circulate. If it is the winter months, we opt for snug fit woolens that cover all or most of our bodies to provide insulation and not let heat escape. If it is the monsoon, well fast-drying fabrics like polyester, georgette and chiffon do the trick.

But when has the fashion conscious bothered about the challenges of weather? What looks nice is what wins the day. Stylish garments are always a hit, especially with the young. So if you are a fashionista, then stop at nothing. Go for full sleeves t-shirts right in the middle of summer months. The good news is many of them come in 100% cotton fabric and hence keep us cool in summers. Such t-shirts also protect one from UV rays. In general, full sleeves also make your arms look thinner. So, if you do not have those ‘perfect’ arms, then go for full sleeves t-shirts.

We have curated a list of such t-shirts from Amazon that you must check out. See here.

Plagg Women Cotton Full Sleeve Tshirt

This charming round neck regular fit t-shirt is available in 15 different colours including mauve, brick red, lavender, peach, airforce among many others. It is also available in sets of three. The sizes begin from XS and go up to 2XL. This solid t-shirt can be machine washed and hence is easy to maintain.