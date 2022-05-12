Full sleeves t-shirt look chic on women, go for them even in summers 

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Most of us tend to pick clothes that go with the weather. If it is sweltering summer heat, we are likely to pick easy-breezy loose fit garments in gentle pastel colours that cool the body, are made from breathable fabric and let air circulate. If it is the winter months, we opt for snug fit woolens that cover all or most of our bodies to provide insulation and not let heat escape. If it is the monsoon, well fast-drying fabrics like polyester, georgette and chiffon do the trick.
But when has the fashion conscious bothered about the challenges of weather? What looks nice is what wins the day. Stylish garments are always a hit, especially with the young. So if you are a fashionista, then stop at nothing. Go for full sleeves t-shirts right in the middle of summer months. The good news is many of them come in 100% cotton fabric and hence keep us cool in summers. Such t-shirts also protect one from UV rays. In general, full sleeves also make your arms look thinner. So, if you do not have those ‘perfect’ arms, then go for full sleeves t-shirts.
We have curated a list of such t-shirts from Amazon that you must check out. See here.
Plagg Women Cotton Full Sleeve Tshirt
This charming round neck regular fit t-shirt is available in 15 different colours including mauve, brick red, lavender, peach, airforce among many others. It is also available in sets of three. The sizes begin from XS and go up to 2XL. This solid t-shirt can be machine washed and hence is easy to maintain.
Fabricorn Long Sleeve Cotton Tshirt for Women
This smart and sporty t-shirt is available in six different colours. However, the Amazon listing is a mixed bag with both full sleeves and half sleeves bunched together. For this discussion, we have picked a full sleeves t-shirt. Within this category, there are three colour options - green, wine and Airforce Blue. This solid cotton t-shirt comes with pull on closure and is hence easy to wear and remove. It can be machine washed.
V3Squared Full Sleeves Cotton T-Shirt for Women
This twin coloured t-shirt for women comes eight different colour combinations - black and pink, black and lime green, black and yellow, lime and black, maroon and yellow, navy blue and yellow, pink and black (first and seventh differ in the sequence of the colours) and peacock blue and yellow. This garment is available from small size and goes up to 2XL. This regular fit t-shirt can be machine washed.
Yes'No Women's Full Sleeve Cotton Hooded T-Shirt
This full sleeves t-shirt comes with a hoodie and looks super stylish. It is a tri coloured t-shirt and is available in four different colour combinations - olive- white-black, maroon-white-black, mustard-white-black and red-white-black. The sizes begin with small and go up to XL. This garment is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester and has a regular fit.
The Dry State Women's Multicolour T-Shirt
There's yet another option of a multicolour t-shirt for women. It is available in twin- and three-colour combinations and has 20 options to pick from. Some of the combinations include green-mustard yellow, orange-white-black, white-grey-blue, white-orange-green and many more. The sizes start at small and go up to XL. This classic fit t-shirt is made from 100% premium cotton. It is comfortable, breathable and looks super cool.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.