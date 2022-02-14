Geometric prints look unorthodox but smart, check out Malaika Arora recent pics

When it comes to athleisure or gym wear, it is always nice to sport different prints. Workouts, for instance, can get monotonous and having some variety in clothing can help and keep the motivation going. Talking of options, leggings or track pants with geometric prints always stand out. They look quirky and cool and jazz things up. On Sunday, actor Malaika Arora was spotted on the airport wearing a track suit featuring a lovely geometric print. She kept the look laidback and refreshing at the same time. So, what better than introducing apparels with vibrant geometric prints?In this article, we bring to you our top picks among gym leggings available on Amazon. And, guess what? They all feature geometric prints. The fabric of the leggings listed below is durable and breathable. You can do high-performance activities in these leggings with ease. They all make for comfort wear and are worth taking a look at. So, scroll down and check them out. 1. Rock Paper Scissors Premium Gym wear

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of leggings sports a stunning geometric print and makes for a perfect pick to sweat it out in. It comes in a skinny fit type and is machine washable. The fabric is sweat-absorbing and is made of premium polyester fabric which is both durable and microbe-resistant. It comes with a four-way stretch and has an elastic waistband.2. Clovia Women's Polyester Activewear Sports Ankle Length Printed Tights

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of leggings is made from the blend of polyester and lycra fabrics. It has a slim fit type and features a nice geometric print. An ankle length apparel, it is best suitable to hand wash this garment. 3. Finesse Performance Run Printed Tights

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of tights is body hugging and is designed to offer maximum support during high-performance activities. It is available in two design variants, each of them featuring an attractive geometric print. It can be machine washed. 4. ELECTROPRIME Women High Waist Contrast Color Geometric Prints Skinny Leggings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of leggings has a high-rise waist style and is made from polyester (65%) and cotton (35%). It has a skinny fit type and comes with an elastic waistband. A comfort apparel, one can easily do any movement with ease in this.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}