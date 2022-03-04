Get summer ready with denim shorts, see smart options for women

In a month's time, all of India will come under the blistering attack of heat and perspiration. Dehydration and sweat will be our constant companions. Hence, it would be sensible to invest in clothes that help stay cool. One such option is a pair of denim shorts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These shorts serve dual purpose - they look super smart and are very comfortable. They ensure that our legs remain free of sweat and perspiration. As denim is a thick material, it doesn't cling to the body.

They come in various designs within the broad contours of shorts. Some come in the slim fit design, while others come in the regular fit type. This is a casual wear and looks best when styled with a T-shirt and a pair of sneakers.

If we have convinced you to give it a shot, then Amazon can be a good place to look for them. We have shortlisted some for you. Scroll down to take a look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of shorts has been made from high-quality denim fabric, with a strong hold to enhance the body's natural silhouette. It helps create a slimmer and more streamlined look. This fabric retains its original form, despite repeated washes. It is made from cotton (98%) and Elastane (2%). It is soft, stretchy and lightweight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of shorts comes in the slim fit design. It is made from cotton (73%), polyester (25%) and Spandex (2%). This denim shorts can stretch and is very comfortable to wear. It is available in two colours - dark blue and light blue. This garment should be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of shorts comes in regular fit design. Its comfortable fabric enables versatile through the day; you can wear it as a casual wear as well as sports wear. It is light pale blue in colour and does not fade. This pair of shorts comes with two side pockets. This should only be machine washed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This pair of shorts is a comfortable wear and can stretch easily. It has buttons as its closure type. This pair of shorts can be machine washed.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON