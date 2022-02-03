Glam up in knee-length bodycon dress like Shamita Shetty did on her birthday

Women can never get tired of clothes. The greater the variety, the happier they are. While many of us are conservative in our choice of clothes, in never hurts to shed some of it and get into the mood of experimentation. If you are game, then opting for knee-length bodycon dress is a good choice to make.

On Wednesday, actor and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty threw a birthday bash for her co-contestants and former colleagues. She chose a deep red knee-length bodycon dress and rocked the look.

This dress is both classy and sexy. It accentuates the figure of the wearer but does not go overboard. In fact, both the Shetty sisters look ultra glamorous. Shilpa Shetty was seen in an golden orange maxi dress.

The good news is Amazon has many options to choose from, if you are keen. Many of them are in gentle pastel shades and can be worn with stilettoes as well as sneakers. Take a look.

1) Neu Look Women's Sleevless Bodycon Knee Length Dress

B08Z8BWXZB

This dress is available in three colours - black, pink and blue. It comes in a four-way stretch fabric, which means that fabric stretches and recovers both width and lengthwise. This dress can be machine washed and looks good both as party wear as well as casual wear.

2) Moniba Women's Bodycon Knee Length Dress

B08RXFZKBH

This dress is available in three colours - white, olive green and red. This regular fit bodycon dress has a 'popper' closure, which means it has press studs to button up the dress. The highlight of the dress is its 3/4 flare sleeve. This is a classic evening wear.

3) ILLI LONDON Women's Bodycon Knee Length Dress

B085G628WD

This elegant bicolour bodycon dress is available in five different colours. These include maroon, pink, pista, red and white. This slim fit dress has been made using a fabric with polyester (95%) and spandex (5%). It has a full sleeves and a round neck.



4) PoshBery Burgundy Waist Knotting Full Bishop Sleeve Knee Length Off-Shoulder Dress

B08D89GZY8

This regular fit bodycon dress comes in a single colour - burgundy. This knee-length dress comes with puffed sleeves (towards the bottom end). It is made from polyester fabric and can be hand washed.

5) PURVAJA Women’s Bodycon Knee Length Dress

B09DSZFG4P

This bicolour bodycon dress is available in four different colours, namely light violet, peach, sky blue and white. All come in combination with black. It has been made from 100% imported fully stretchable fabric and needs no alteration. This regular fit dress can be hand washed.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON