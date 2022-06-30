Gowns for women elevate glam quotient like no other

Gowns have a strong feminine appeal to them.

Whether it is some celebratory occasion, or some festive party, gowns for women make for a lovely option. The charm and allure of wearing flowy gowns featuring stunning embroidery work, sequin work is simply unparalleled. A gown allows every woman to enjoy her diva moment, feeling uber confident and comfortable in her skin. There are many styles available in gowns in terms of silhouette, style, sleeve type, fabric used and so on. The best ones are those which come with flattering fit to accentuate your curves just right.



Available online are an array of gown options. Navigating through the list can prove confounding for some. To help you make a better and quick selection, we have rounded up some of the stellar-looking gowns in our list below. They will definitely make for a beautiful addition to your wardrobe. Scroll through the list to take a closer look at our options.





Royal Export Long Dress Gown



A black gown is something every woman would want to introduce to her wardrobe. It looks both classy and sassy. This long gown for women too will make for a lovely addition to one's collection. It is made from georgette fabric, features stunning sequin work and comes with a matching belt also to cinch the waist. A perfect apparel to wear to evening parties, proms, date nights and so on, be assured all eyes will be on you and the dress.

Kate Kasin Sequin Dress



Looking for that perfect gown that will make you stand out of the crowd? Well, this is the one for you. The infusion of green and blue colours in this gown is what makes it look so attractive. A formal wear apparel, it has a deep v-neck and comes with a detailing around the waist that helps in accentuate the curves. The silhouette of the garment is amazing and it is sure to look flattering on women.

Gopinath Impex Designer Gown



This beautiful gown for women has a regular fit and is available in a striking Olive green colour. It is made of net fabric and features a metallic foil work all over it that looks eye-catching and riveting. You can accessorize the look well by opting for drop earring and dainty necklace. A designer gown, you must introduce this to your collection to amp up your style quotient.

Patlani Fit & Flaree Gown



This fit and flare gown in pink is absolutely beautiful. It is made of mono net fabric and the inner material used is satin. A sleeveless gown, it features intricate embroidery work all over it. Besides, thanks to its modern and contemporary design, these apparel has a classy vibe t it. Women of all age groups will be tempted to include it in their wardrobe.

Florely Net Embroidered Anarkali Gown



This anarkali style gown for women features heavy floral embroidery work. It is a semi-stitched apparel and makes for a lovely selection to wear on festive occasions, family gatherings, wedding functions and so on. Its dupatta is made from nazmeen chiffon fabric and the gown's material composition is 100% butterfly net fabric. The colours of this gown are muted and look soothing to the eyes.

Price of gowns for women at a glance:

Gowns for women Price Royal Export Long Dress Gown ₹ 1,079.00 - ₹ 1,199.00 Kate Kasin Sequin Dress ₹ 7,379.00 - ₹ 15,097.00 Gopinath Impex Designer Gown ₹ 3,749.00 Patlani Fit & Flaree Gown ₹ 949.00 Florely Net Embroidered Anarkali Gown ₹ 2,999.00