Guide to what boy's summer wardrobe should look like

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 04, 2022 17:09 IST
Summer season calls for comfortable apparel made of lightweight and breathable fabric. Read on to see our top picks.

Summer clothes for kids should be high on comfort factor.

When it comes to boys, one thing is certain - they will step out to play and no summer heat and humidity can be a deterrence. Therefore, when shopping for them, it is always advisable to look for apparel that are cool, summerish and skin-friendly. Their summer wardrobe should include garments that are available in soothing colours and breathable fabrics. From chic chino trousers to evergreen polo T-shirts, your boys' wardrobe should have a variety of garments that look stylish and are fun to wear. Since most boys like to play sports even in the peak of heat, clothes that allow them to be at ease and feel most comfortable are the best bet. It will keep skin irritation at bay and keep the child happy too. 

We have curated some of our summer picks for boys in our list below. They all are easy-breezy clothes, fuss-free and look super stylish too. Besides, the colours they are available in are also soothing and cool. Check out our summer picks and shop unabashedly.

Mothercare Boy's Chino Trousers

This pair of chino trousers for boys has a soft and breathable cotton fabric. It looks stylish and exudes summer vibes. It comes with pockets in the front and makes for a cool attire in which you can play, sleep, lounge and have fun.

Mothercare Boys' Chino Trousers (SC347-1_Blue_3-4 Y)
46% off
Rs 912 Rs 1,699
United Colors of Benetton Polo Shirt
This short-sleeved polo T-shirt for boys is made of 100% cotton fabric. It is absolutely comfortable to wear and is available in a slew of colours. A lovely apparel, it is a must-have in your boy’s summer wardrobe.

United Colors of Benetton Boys' Regular Fit Johnny Collar Polo (30894ECOMI_CANDY PINK_M)
33% off
Rs 602 Rs 899
Marks & Spencer Boys Casual Shorts
Summer wardrobe is simply incomplete without a pair of cool shorts. This pair of casuals from Marks and Spencer is just what you need to power through summer. It is available in a soothing blue colour that is ideal combat heatwaves.

Marks & Spencer Boy's Cargo Shorts (T87_7207W_Blue Mix_11-12
18% off
Rs 1,227 Rs 1,499
UNOseven Boys T-Shirt Vest 
This pack of three vests for boys is made of cotton fabric. You can wear them as casual wear and feel absolutely at ease in them. Sleeveless and summerish, beating summer blues in style is now easy.

UNOseven Boys Pure Cotton Printed Sleeveless T-Shirt Vest - Combo Pack of 3 (Red,Green,Grey) - (13-14 Years)
50% off
Rs 679 Rs 1,347
Allen Solly Junior Boys Shirt
This checkered shirt for boys is simply classy and cool. It looks lovely and is ideal for summer. It is made from cotton fabric which is soft to touch and also breathable. So, summer heat will be less bothersome to combat in this shirt.

Allen Solly Junior Boy's Checkered Regular fit Shirt (ABSF31901797_Multi 7-8 Years)
41% off
Rs 619 Rs 1,049
