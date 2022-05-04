Guide to what boy's summer wardrobe should look like

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When it comes to boys, one thing is certain - they will step out to play and no summer heat and humidity can be a deterrence. Therefore, when shopping for them, it is always advisable to look for apparel that are cool, summerish and skin-friendly. Their summer wardrobe should include garments that are available in soothing colours and breathable fabrics. From chic chino trousers to evergreen polo T-shirts, your boys' wardrobe should have a variety of garments that look stylish and are fun to wear. Since most boys like to play sports even in the peak of heat, clothes that allow them to be at ease and feel most comfortable are the best bet. It will keep skin irritation at bay and keep the child happy too.
We have curated some of our summer picks for boys in our list below. They all are easy-breezy clothes, fuss-free and look super stylish too. Besides, the colours they are available in are also soothing and cool. Check out our summer picks and shop unabashedly.
Mothercare Boy's Chino Trousers
This pair of chino trousers for boys has a soft and breathable cotton fabric. It looks stylish and exudes summer vibes. It comes with pockets in the front and makes for a cool attire in which you can play, sleep, lounge and have fun.
United Colors of Benetton Polo Shirt
This short-sleeved polo T-shirt for boys is made of 100% cotton fabric. It is absolutely comfortable to wear and is available in a slew of colours. A lovely apparel, it is a must-have in your boy’s summer wardrobe.
Marks & Spencer Boys Casual Shorts
Summer wardrobe is simply incomplete without a pair of cool shorts. This pair of casuals from Marks and Spencer is just what you need to power through summer. It is available in a soothing blue colour that is ideal combat heatwaves.
UNOseven Boys T-Shirt Vest
This pack of three vests for boys is made of cotton fabric. You can wear them as casual wear and feel absolutely at ease in them. Sleeveless and summerish, beating summer blues in style is now easy.
Allen Solly Junior Boys Shirt
This checkered shirt for boys is simply classy and cool. It looks lovely and is ideal for summer. It is made from cotton fabric which is soft to touch and also breathable. So, summer heat will be less bothersome to combat in this shirt.
