Gym belt for men boosts support and performance

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 04, 2022 19:59 IST

Summary:

Gym belts are a useful accessory for fitness enthusiasts to give their best. It provides support to body and how! Read on to see our picks.

Gym belts for men is a useful accessory during workouts. 

Ask a gym goer or fitness freak the reason why they wear a belt around the waist and they will tell you how grateful they are for the accessory. The belt provides the body optimum support while performing different workout activities like squats, deadlift, weight training and so on. It helps keep your spine in the correct position, maintains abdominal pressure, provides support to your core and lumbar and so on. It is important to look for a belt that is durable, comfortable to wear and that doesn't dig into the skin. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, gym belts can come in handy in a big way.

There are many options available online. To help you shortlist better picks, we have curated a bunch of options below. They all come with the promise of durability and are made of fine quality material. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.

AmazonBasics Nylon Padded Weightlifting Belt
Made of polyester sandwich mesh fabric filled with ethylene-vinyl acetate foam, this weightlifting belt provides support to core and lumbar. It comes with a buckle closure. Stitched to perfection, it is durable and comes with padding too for additional comfort and support. It fits amazingly well, thanks to the slip-free buckle that comes with velcro. Fitness enthusiasts will be grateful for this gym belt.

AmazonBasics Nylon Padded Weightlifting Belt
50% off
599 1,200
Buy now

Xtrim Weightlifting Gym Belt
This gym belt has an ergonomic design and is made from authentic cow leather. It is designed to provide optimum comfort during workouts and is a made from breathable and soft material that has long-lasting shape retention. The 6-inches wide abdominal and back support belt helps a lot during powerlifting, cross-training and high-intensity training. It looks stylish too and has double prong buckle closure.

XTRIM Unisex Weightlifting Gym Belt with Double Metal Prong For Fitness Workout | 100% Genuine Leather| Stabilized Back Support | Contrast Stitching | 4 Inches wide & 8mm thick (Black, Medium)
70% off
907 2,999
Buy now

Aurion Weight Lifting Belt
This gym belt is made from good-quality leather and is built to last. It doesn't dig into the skin and is super soft and flexible. It provides optimum support during workouts and comes with foam lumbar pads that gym lovers will simply love. You can do heavy duty workout wearing this belt and it will withstand the
pressure easily. It comes with adjustable buckle closure.

Aurion Genuine Leather Pro Durable Comfortable & Adjustable With Buckle Weight Lifting Belt For Men And Women, Stabilizing Lower Back Support For Weightlifting (Olive Green, Medium)
13% off
781 899
Buy now

USI Universal Power Lifting Belt
This power-lifting belt is made from good quality suede leather. Available in black colour, it comes with a buckle closure and dual stitched heavy duty nylon thread. It has premium-quality thick foam lumbar pads that provide comfort and are fully adjustable, helping you to perform better. It is perfect for gym and workout enthusiasts. Besides, it is available in many sizes.

USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Power Lifting Belt , 790PLH_M Heavy Power Lifting Belt For Men & Women Weightlifting Competition Workout Training Weight Lifting Belts Made of Thick Leather (Black, Medium)
7% off
2,419 2,599
Buy now

Lycan 100 % Leather Weight Lifting Belt
This weight-lifting belt is made from pure leather. It gives your body optimum support when doing squats, presses or deadlifts, among other things. It has a buckle closure, on which comes attached a roller with which one can adjust the belt according to one's requirement. A durable gym belt, it will give your back the support it needs to perform efficiently during workouts. It is a perfect pick for both beginners and professionals.

Lycan 100 % Leather Weight Lifting Belt - 4 Inches Wide Padded Gym Belt for Men and Women - Back Support for Weightlifting- Ensures Comfort and Protection # SIZE - MEDIUM
60% off
339 849
Buy now

Price of gym belts for men at a glance:

Gym belts for menPrice
AmazonBasics Nylon Padded Weightlifting Belt 1,200.00
Xtrim Weightlifting Gym Belt 2,999.00
Aurion Weight Lifting Belt 691.00 -  1,049.00

USI Universal Power Lifting Belt

 2,399.00 -  2,599.00
Lycan 100 % Leather Weight Lifting Belt 849.00

