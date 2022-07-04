Gym belt for men boosts support and performance

Ask a gym goer or fitness freak the reason why they wear a belt around the waist and they will tell you how grateful they are for the accessory. The belt provides the body optimum support while performing different workout activities like squats, deadlift, weight training and so on. It helps keep your spine in the correct position, maintains abdominal pressure, provides support to your core and lumbar and so on. It is important to look for a belt that is durable, comfortable to wear and that doesn't dig into the skin. Whether you're a beginner or a professional, gym belts can come in handy in a big way.

There are many options available online. To help you shortlist better picks, we have curated a bunch of options below. They all come with the promise of durability and are made of fine quality material. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.



AmazonBasics Nylon Padded Weightlifting Belt

Made of polyester sandwich mesh fabric filled with ethylene-vinyl acetate foam, this weightlifting belt provides support to core and lumbar. It comes with a buckle closure. Stitched to perfection, it is durable and comes with padding too for additional comfort and support. It fits amazingly well, thanks to the slip-free buckle that comes with velcro. Fitness enthusiasts will be grateful for this gym belt.