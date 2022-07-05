Gym wear for men: Track pants to shoes, go for the essentials     

With stress and lifestyle diseases taking a toll of our health, ensuring that we eat right and exercise enough is an absolute necessity. Obesity is a serious lifestyle issue and the need to keep a check on it is not a matter a choice anymore; it is the need of the hour. This is one of the reasons why we have seen the mushrooming of gyms all across the country. One of the most components of gym visit is what you wear while exercise. Any discomfort in this department can have serious implications on the outcome of the exercise regimen. Hence, choose your gym wear with great care.

Gym wear is an all-encompassing category which includes track pants, t-shirts, shorts, socks, shoes, gloves and more. If you are keen on them, then Amazon has an impressive collection that you can check out. To facilitate your search, we have shortlisted some of them here. Do scroll down to check them out.

Levi’s Men’s 100% Cotton 100 CA Solid Sleeveless Gym Vest

This sleeveless gym vest is all about comfort. Made from cotton rib fabric, it feels soft in the skin. It comes with neck and armholes and has a ‘binding’ (in stitching, it is about strengthening and decorating raw edges of a garment). It features clean finished bottom hem and looks great tucked in or out. It does not have any itchy tags and makes for a smooth experience.