Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Hair bands for women: A chic fashion accessory that is essential too

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 06, 2022 11:46 IST
Summary:

Hair bands are a convenient and easy to handle fashion accessory that every woman must keep in her closet. Check out some of the best in this category. 

product info
Hair bands for women are cool fashion accessories to keep in your beauty cabinet.

Think of a hair band and one is likely to imagine young girls, prancing around and simply spending time with friends without a care in the world. With their hair firmly secured behind their hair bands, why shouldn't they be? However, this simple fashion accessory can be of great utility as well as glam up one's look instantly even for older women. Rushing off to work immediately after a head bath and don't how to secure your wet hair? Trust a hair band to do that for you. Are you facing one of your bad hair days? A hair band can easily come to your rescue. Barring perhaps Indian wear, matching your pants, palazzos and skirts with your hair bands can be both super fun and look absolutely chic.

Hair bands for women come in different styles - broad spread ones to slim plastic strips. Some varieties don't have the plastic support and are made from strips of clothes but look stylish nonetheless. If you are looking for options then Amazon would be a good place to do so. Not only do you get a whole range in them, they're also inexpensive. We have put together a list that you will find useful. Do take a look.

Anna Creations

This set of eight hair bands come in different shapes and colours and look very attractive - thick, wavy and slim. Whether you are headed for the beach, rushing off with friends for a pub session or planning to go shopping with your girl gang, these bunch of hair bands will never fail you. Made from plastic, these hair bands are durable, easy to wear and lightweight. They will not add burden to your head.

cellpic
ANNACREATIONS Fashion Plastic Elastic Wavy Hair Comb Headband for Women - Black and Brown (Set of 8)
72% off
284 999
Buy now

Lorfancy Women's TAIHA Boho Head Wrap Cotton Headband

Go Boho in style! Let your hair bands complete the look. This set of 10 multi-coloured criss-cross twisted elastic head wraps is what you need when headed to a beach party. With their polka dots design, they will surely remind you of school times. As they are made from cotton, you are most unlikely to feel warm in them. Since they also have some Spandex element in them, they will also stay securely in place.

cellpic
Lorfancy Women's TAIHA Boho Vintage Printed Criss Cross Twisted Elastic Head Wrap Cotton Headbands for Women, Pack of 10 - Multicolor
70% off
150 499
Buy now

Anna Creations

This set of 12 hair bands are for those of us who like to keep things slim. If your hair strands aren't thick and your hair growth isn't dense, then opt for these charming hair bands. At 6mm width, these hair bands hardly show and are non-slip in character. They are very gentle in the head and are made from safe quality plastic. These are lightweight, simple in design and are easy to use.

cellpic
ANNACREATIONS Fashion Plastic Matte Elastic Hair Bands Wavy Hair Comb Headband for Women - Black and Brown (Set of 12)
72% off
284 999
Buy now

Silvr Bear Luxury Satin Hairband For Women

These satin hair bands are another fashionable option to effortlessly glam up your everyday look. With its twisted and cross knot style, you are sure to feel glamorous on wearing them. The floral designs on them make them instantly feminine. They are a versatile fashion accessory and can go with all your casual as well as semi formal clothes. So get set to rock the party.

cellpic
Silvr Bear Luxury Satin Hairband For Women | Pack of 2 | SAME as Pic | Turban Hairband Korean Style Twisted Cross Knot Head Band for Women | Fabric Elastic hair band for women (Women & Teenagers, Floral Roses)
50% off
299 600
Buy now

Belicia Pigtail Thin Headbands

These set of six hair bands are a variation to the slim bands. Cute and stylish, they are ideally suited for those of us without too heavy hair growth. If you believe in keeping your hair mildly oiled at all times, then too these bands are a good option. As they have been made using quality plastic, they are reliable, not easy to deform or break and can be kept for a long time. The surface of these headbands is smooth and comfortable to touch; so you do not have to worry about scratching one's fingers.

cellpic
Belicia 6 Pieces Pigtail Thin Headbands Plastic Braid Head Hair Bands Assorted Skinny Headbands Solid Teen Headbands Colored Girls Headbands with Teeth for Teens Kids Ladies Women With Matte Finish
49% off
204 399
Buy now

Price of hairbands for women at a glance:

ProductsPrice
 Anna Creations  999.00
 Lorfancy Women's Taiha Boho Vintage Elastic Head Wrap  499.00
 Anna Creations  999.00
 Silvr Bear Luxury Satin Hairband For Women  600.00
 Belicia 6 Pieces Pigtail Thin Headbands 399.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

