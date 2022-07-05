Sign out
Hair clips for women: Jazz up your look with dainty fashion accessories

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 16:58 IST

Hair clips are fashion accessories that can completely alter your look. Feeling dull? Try these hair clips and see the difference.       

Hair clips for women are a great fashion accessory. 

Today's world calls for quick fixes to all problems as well as situations. The time for leisure is seriously challenged and all of us are always running short of time. It so happens that our collective grooming time too seems to have shrunk. Invited for a friend's house-warming party? The office folks have decided to have a after-office party out of the blue? Your best friend's getting engaged and despite a long notice, you just couldn't manage time to visit a salon to do your hair? Well, in all such situations, having a nice desi ‘jugaad’ can go a long way. Fancy hair clips are one of them.

They come in different shapes, sizes and with varied embellishments. From delicate bead work to stone-set hair clips, the options will only dazzle you. So whether you wish to wear them with short hair or long locks, you can be sure to be the centre of attraction in a party.

In case you are looking for them, then online e-commerce platforms are a great place. Amazon offers a lot of variety which are inexpensive too. We have shortlisted few options that you must take a look at. What's more is that many of the displays even show us how one can use these clips.

Anna Creations

This set of hair clips contain six pieces. A majority of these clips come in geometric patterns while one of them is a heart-shaped one. They are all white in colour and have beads on them. Now, you can sport any charming and elegant hairstyle in a jiffy and let these clips do the magic. These beautiful hair clips can match almost all outfits and hair colours.

Kashish's Metal Hair Clips Barrettes Pins for Women

These clips comes in a set of eight pieces, each outdoing the other in attractiveness. Most of them are in the clamp style with geometric shapes of round and square attached on top of them. You can also find star and bow shapes on them. These clips use plastic, beads and stones as embellishments. These are suitable for most hairstyles and occasions. So be it a wedding, prom, ceremony, birthday, banquet, graduation or anniversary, these clips can easily revv up the look.

SGM Minimalist Hair Clips

These clamp-styled hair pins are available in a bunch of attractive shapes including geometric ones such as circle and triangle. Also part of this collection are moon and infinity shaped hair clips. They are available in two colours - gold and silver and come in a pack of four. These are great hair accessories options and can be a daily use wear as well. You can, of course, rock the scene in them, be it a night out party, wedding, graduation, prom or a ballet recital.

Sanas Pearl Hair Accessories

This is a single piece hair clip, which is a dainty piece of work. It has the ability to flatter your long and flowing locks like none other. This is a butterfly-shaped pearl hair clip for women. This clip has a claw hair pin closure style and hence can easily be used to hold hair. It is studded with artificial pearls and has an attached pearl tassel. It is a versatile wear; you can wear it as a trendy and smart wear as well as wear it on your wedding day.

Bajirao Enterprises Korean Style Pearl Hair Clips

If you like your fashion sense to speak out loud, then this is a hair clips set for you. These oversized hair clips are hand-made and completely covered with pearls. These fashionable pearl clips can fit most hair styles and be used on various occasions like evening parties, wedding, proms, work, school, holiday and so on. They are available in different shapes and styles and are designed to go with all your outfits! These pack has eight pieces.

Price of hair clips for women at a glance:

