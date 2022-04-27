Summary:
While the pandemic-induced stay at home did protect many of us from catching the virus, it also at the same time made us lazy. Even though now salons have opened up, most of us are struggling to actually make it to one of the hairstyling appointments. However, our sheer lack of interest in visiting a salon should not deter us from having a good blowout at home. To facilitate our at home hair styling, hair dryers can come in handy a great deal. This hairstyling device can be your one-stop solution to frizzy and unruly hair. Not only does it make hair more manageable, but also allows us to customise the styling experience as per one's needs. It is super easy to use and comes with features like speed settings and automatic safety cut to make it convenient for the users. Having hair dryers at home has another benefit too. Imagine you're running late for some meeting, or your partner planned an impromptu date, in such situations this tool can work wonders to get you sleek and shiny hair in no time.
Our roundup below lists our favourites among a slew of hair dryers. And you know what? They are all cost-effective options, as all of them come under the price point of just ₹1,000. Super amazing, right? Scroll down to take a look at our selections.
Panasonic EH-ND11-P62B 1000 Watts Hair Dryer
Struggling with frizzy hair? Then this Panasonic 1000 watts hair dryer is just what you need for every day to be a good hair day. Ergonomic design and lightweight, this device comes with dual speed settings and a 1.8 meter long tangle-free cord. It comes in a pretty pink colour and is super effective too.
AGARO HD-1211 Hair Dryer
This stunning-looking 1100 watts hair dryer can give you the customised hair styling experience from the comfort of your home. It comes with two heat speed settings and cool mode that facilitates convenient hair styling. With an auto off feature, it ensures protection from overheating. Lightweight and compact in design, you can carry this hairstyling tool with a foldable handle when on the move.
urbannova Urban Nova Professional Stylish Hair Dryers
This hair dryer is unisex. Its stylish body is made of plastic and it comes with a hanging loop for easy storage. There are three heat settings and two speed settings for optimal usage. You can get super manageable hair in absolutely no time with this device. Besides, it is equipped with a health breeze mode that protects your tresses from excess heat.
VEGA Blooming Air Foldable 1000 Watts Hair Dryer
This VEGA 1000 watts hair dryer can make hairstyling super easy and convenient. You can style your hair instantly and from the comfort of your home literally anytime to get super silky, shiny and manageable hair. Its cord length is 1.6 meter and it comes with one heat setting and one cool setting. There’s also a safety automatic overheat cut to prevent overheating of tresses.
Philips HP8100/46 Hair Dryer
Now getting salon-styled hair in absolutely no time is possible with this hairstyling tool. The 1000 watts hair dryer comes in a multitude of solid pretty colours and does a great job in giving your hair a deserved makeover. It comes with a hanging loop and a 1.5 meter power cord. There are also two flexible heat settings for convenient styling of hair.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.