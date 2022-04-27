While the pandemic-induced stay at home did protect many of us from catching the virus, it also at the same time made us lazy. Even though now salons have opened up, most of us are struggling to actually make it to one of the hairstyling appointments. However, our sheer lack of interest in visiting a salon should not deter us from having a good blowout at home. To facilitate our at home hair styling, hair dryers can come in handy a great deal. This hairstyling device can be your one-stop solution to frizzy and unruly hair. Not only does it make hair more manageable, but also allows us to customise the styling experience as per one's needs. It is super easy to use and comes with features like speed settings and automatic safety cut to make it convenient for the users. Having hair dryers at home has another benefit too. Imagine you're running late for some meeting, or your partner planned an impromptu date, in such situations this tool can work wonders to get you sleek and shiny hair in no time.



Our roundup below lists our favourites among a slew of hair dryers. And you know what? They are all cost-effective options, as all of them come under the price point of just ₹1,000. Super amazing, right? Scroll down to take a look at our selections.



Panasonic EH-ND11-P62B 1000 Watts Hair Dryer

Struggling with frizzy hair? Then this Panasonic 1000 watts hair dryer is just what you need for every day to be a good hair day. Ergonomic design and lightweight, this device comes with dual speed settings and a 1.8 meter long tangle-free cord. It comes in a pretty pink colour and is super effective too.