Halter neck tops are endlessly flattering and summer-friendly too

Summertime is all about opting for clothes that look both stylish and keep us cool. Sleeveless and strappy tops, short skirts, loose pants made from breathable fabric like cotton and linen are much in demand. One such garment is a halter neck top.

To those among us who may not be very familiar with halter neck tops, here's a brief explainer. These tops are pretty much like tank tops but has straps tied behind the neck. This garment is mostly backless. While those of us who dress conservatively may find it intimidating, for many others a halter neck top is definitely a must-have summer garment.

If you are looking for options then online platforms are a good place to begin your search. The added bonus here is that many of them are really affordable. If you are unsure about how to go about styling your look with one of them, then check out Rakul Preet Singh's look at one of the promotions of her film Attack.

Avkhush Lilac Halter Neck Crop Top

This halter neck crop top is available in three colours - black, pastel blue and lilac. This is largely a casual wear and works best with jeans, shorts and skirts. A stretch fit garment, it feels comfortable on the skin. Available from size ‘small’ and going up to size ‘large’, this top is a twisted halter neck styling??. It can be machine washed.

B09SQ18S84

Miss Sweet16 Casual Tops Sleeveless Halter Neck Designer Women Top

This halter neck top is available in a number of colours including black and grey. This regular fit top is made from a fabric that has anti-microbial and anti-static properties, which makes it odor-resistant. So rest assured - you will remain odour-free all day long. This garment can work both as a casual wear as well as lounge wear. The product's description says you can even wear it as a sports wear. Sizes start from XS and go up to XL.

B09SWTJKPC

GLARE & BLAIR Ribbed Tank Top Stylish Sleeveless Halter Neck Crop Top for Women

This regular fit halter neck top is available in a number of colours including baby pink, lavender, black, white to name a few. The breathable fabric used in this ribbed backless tank top is 95% cotton and 5% spandex. It is soft on the skin and stretches well. This garment is perfect as casual wear, daily wear, for holidays, at a party and on the beach. You can pair it with jeans, pants, leggings or skirts. It is available only in small and medium sizes. It can be machine washed.

B09RBCFD3F

Trend Arrest Women Pink Halter Neck Regular Top

This regular fit halter neck top is made from pure cotton and is, therefore, very comfortable to wear. This charming outfit is ideally suited to be worn on casual occasions like a family get-together, a party or while hanging out with friends.

B09MDL8LG5

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

